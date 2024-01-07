Lee Sun-kyun death case: Two women charged for blackmailing and extorting 300 million KRW from the late actor, sent for prosecution

The late actor Lee Sun-Kyun was driven to his death due to the constant blackmailing from two women. The entertainment establishment manager Kim Nam-hee, 29, and her roommate Ms. Park, 28, were both charged with blackmail and premeditated fraud on January 5, 2024, by the Incheon Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Division. The law enforcement officials received the charges.

The prosecution has taken custody of former actress 'A' (Ms. Park Soo-jeong) and entertainment establishment manager Kim Nam-hee, who defrauded actor Lee Sun Gyun out of 350 million KRW ($2,66,211.32 approximately). After conducting an investigation, the police concluded that although both people were engaged in illegal activity, their crimes were done separately rather than together.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and suicide.

Former actress Park Soo-jeong and entertainment manager Kim Nam-hee blackmailed and extorted over 350 million KRW from Lee Sun-kyun

Park Soo-jeong, the widowed mother who extorted money from the late star Lee Sun-kyun amounting to tens of millions of won, was formerly an actress, according to a recent report in an online forum, MLBPARK.

She acted in a supporting part in the 2015 short film Blue Bird and appeared in the indie film The Beginning of Misfortune in 2012. YouTuber Caracula disclosed Park's personal details in-depth on December 30, 2023.

The YouTuber stated that they are awaiting reports from individuals who have encountered fraud, intimidation, and s*xual enticement from Park Soo-jeong, who shared an apartment with Madam Kim Nam-hee. The two women engaged in blackmailing by falsely claiming to be a computer hacker, or who have observed her acts of abusing children.

YouTuber Caracula said:

“We are waiting for reports from people who have experienced fraud, threats, and s"xual seduction by Park Soo-jeong (born in 1995, from Wonju), a single mother who lived in the same apartment as Madam Kim Nam-hee and engaged in blackmailing by claiming herself a hacker, or witnessed her child abuse actions.”

More specifically, in October of last year, Park Soo-jeong reportedly requested 200 million KRW ($152,120 approximately) from Lee Sun-kyun. The accused is charged with intimidating the late actor for demanding a ransom of 50 million KRW, or around $38,030.

Park Soo-jeong was detained after appearing at a correctional court with her child on the 28th of last month.

Concurrently, the other accused, Kim Nam-hee, has been charged with conning 300 million KRW, or around $228,181, from Lee Sun-kyun in September 2023. She purportedly told the late actor that a hacker was trying to expose the relationship. She further claimed that the hacker was trying to release information about their relationship and she needed 350 million KRW to put an end to it.

Kim Nam-hee said:

"An unknown hacker is attempting to expose our relationship. We need to stop it with money."

The entertainment establishment manager Kim Nam-hee is now being charged and prosecuted under the Narcotics Control Act for offences relating to drugs. After serving a previous fraud conviction, Park Soo-jeong met Kim Nam-hee, who had prior convictions of six narcotics offences, while inside. They lived next door to each other for over seven years in the same residential block after their release.

However, their connection with one another declined over time.

During a heated exchange at the Incheon Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Division on October 2023, Park Soo-jeong grabbed Kim Nam-hee's hair and physically harassed her before reporting her for drug usage. Because Park was unable to extort 300 million KRW from Lee Sun-kyun, the police believe that Park's report against the entertainment establishment manager was a retribution move.

The police believe that because Park Soo-jeong was unable to get the demanded 200 million KRW ransom amount from Lee Sun-kyun, she filed a report against Kim Nam-hee as a form of revenge.

Both women had extorted a total of 350 million KRW from the late actor Lee Sun-kyun.

Drug allegations and blackmail that led Lee Sun-kyun to take his own life

Meanwhile, the Oscar award-winning film Parasite's famed actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside his car on the morning of December 27, 2023. Since October 2023, the actor was charged with drug abuse allegations and was made to go through narcotics examination thrice.

However, the police couldn't find any evidence which could attest to the charges made against him. Furthermore, the hair and urine tests came clean, proving the actor's innocence.

However, amidst the drug allegations, the late actor was dropped from his upcoming movie and endorsement projects and was supposed to pay a penalty of $7.7 million due to the breach of contracts with the producers.

During the drug abuse investigation, Lee Sun-kyun kept refuting the allegations and requested a polygraph test, as reported by Yonhap News.

In addition, during the ongoing probe from October to December 2023, Lee Sun-kyun confessed to being blackmailed by two women. However, as previously reported by Kukmin Ilbo, the Incheon police turned a deaf ear to Lee's pleas for a polygraph test and his statements against the two women who blackmailed him.

After a gruelling investigation, that lasted for three months, the actor took his own life at the age of 48. In his suicide note, he mentioned that he couldn't tolerate the humiliation anymore and the penalty fee was too much for him to bear.

Disclaimer: Get assistance right away if you think that you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm or suicide by getting in touch with organizations that specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention both domestically (India +91-9152987821) and internationally.