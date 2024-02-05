"She is THE future": Fans react as NewJeans' youngest member Hyein is set to feature on IU's upcoming album 'The Winning'

NewJeans' youngest member, Hyein, has been making headlines after IU dropped the tracklist of her upcoming mini-album, The Winning, on February 4, 2024. The highly anticipated EP contains five tracks, including the twin title tracks Shopper and Holecene, Shh.., Love wins all, and I stan U. But NewJeans fans are excited as the third track, Shh.., contains the vocals of Rollercoaster's Jo Won-sun and NewJeans' Hyein.

NewJeans fans were thrilled to see that one of their favorite band members is set to collaborate with IU. Some even hailed Hyein as the "Future of K-pop."

Fans laud NewJeans member Hyein for her collaboration with IU at just 15

On January 30, 2024, IU announced her comeback EP. Four days later, on February 4, she teased her new mini-album with a unique tracklist release. She sparked fan enthusiasm with a creative display that looked like an online shopping spree. The five songs that have been made public provide an overview of IU's musical landscape.

However, NewJeans fans were overjoyed when the news surfaced that Hyein was set to feature on IU's album. With her comeback album, IU is prepared to welcome the NewJeans member, who has captured the interest of K-pop fans with her captivating voice and charisma ever since the group's debut in 2022. At 15, the latter is also the youngest artist to ever perform at Lollapalooza.

Previously, NewJeans appeared on IU's YouTube talk show, IU's Palette, on July 24, 2023. Hyein sang one of her band's album's shorter tracks, Get Up, and her lovely vocals practically transfixed IU. After the song ended, IU praised the 15-year-old artist's vocals and said it sounded like she performed in a recording room.

With the massive success of NewJeans, the group's rise was already anticipated; however, fans were ecstatic to see the youngest idol collaborate with one of the stalwarts of the K-pop industry.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the news on X:

IU put a lot of work into this little album, contributing extensively with regard to composition and production. IU and her longstanding musical companion, composer Lee Jong-hoon, renowned for creating mega-hits like Twenty-three and Bbibbi, have collaborated on the title tune Shopper.

The title tune, Holecene, also draws much attention, showcasing the singer's contribution to lyrics and music. Expectations for IU's distinctive lyrical approach are high because she wrote the lyrics for every song of the album herself.

IU's forthcoming mini-album, The Winning, is slated to be released on February 20, 2024.