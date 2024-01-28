"She's getting her throne back": Fans frenzied as 'Love wins all' by IU and ft. Taehyung of BTS achieves a certified All-Kill

With a brand-new song, Love wins all, Korean singer-actress IU has made her much-anticipated comeback after over two years and achieved an "All-Kill." Now that Love wins all has received an All-Kill certification, it has reached unheard-of levels and is the first music published in 2024 to do so.

Furthermore, according to the latest January list, the well-known singer and icon of South Korea saw an increase in her reputation score. Almost every streaming website has the song as a trend, including the video-streaming platform YouTube.

Fans went to Twitter and lauded the LILAC crooner for "getting her throne back."

"Without any promotion": Fans hail IU as the queen of comebacks as her single Love wins all gets an All-Kill

The joint single has been popular on iTunes worldwide since its release on January 24, midnight KST. Kim Taehyung has a significant part in the music video as the main lead. However, he did not write the chorus or lend his voice to the project.

A perfect backstory that successfully expresses the ballad's impact on the viewer is presented in the MV, a dramatic watch from beginning to end—undoubtedly amplified by BTS idol Taehyung's appearance.

However, there's no doubt that the BTS member contributed significantly to making the song the breakout smash of 2024. IU's comeback single heralded a new age as she introduced a cathartically emotional music video with a storyline connected to a post-apocalyptic environment. The music video features both performers in love and fighting in visually stunning dramatic sequences.

For the unversed, when a song simultaneously tops all major music charts, it's called an "all-kill" in South Korean idol culture. A South Korean music chart milestone is a perfect all-kill (PAK). When a song concurrently tops the instantaneously (in real-time), each day, and weekly iChart components, it earns an All-Kill certification. Run by South Korean digital entertainment publisher Instiz Corporation, iChart aggregates music chart rankings.

Hence, achieving an All-Kill certification within four days of its release is iconic. Fans are ecstatic and over the moon as they rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate another new victory earned by IU with her mettle.

The singer-actress swiftly heads towards her spectacular return, marking her first appearance in over three years. Her last musical release was LILAC in 2021, after which she returned with Love wins all in 2024.

On the other hand, North America will soon see the arrival of the K-pop phenomenon Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU. As part of her 2024 H.E.R. World Tour, she is set to visit six locations in the United States between July 15 and August 2 in New Jersey, Georgia, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and California.

Moreover, IU is scheduled to perform in London on June 21, 2024, at the Wembley Arena, which coincides with Taylor Swift's performance at the Wembley Stadium beside the arena on the same day. During this much-anticipated tour, audiences and fans are promised to be treated to her lovely voice.

