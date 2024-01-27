"Ruling the anime nation": Fans rejoice as COMICBOOK mentions BTS' Taehyung as Eren's twin from 'Attack on Titan'

Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, made headlines with his acting prowess in IU's latest single, Love wins all. The music video, which was released on January 24, 2024, brought the whole world and several fandoms together with its poetic portrayal of love and overcoming hardships.

As both the fandoms of IU and the BTS idol cheered and celebrated the lyrical metaphor of love, the anime fandom wasn't far behind.

Anime fans took note of the BTS singer's visual and cinematic appeal and how much it matches with the lauded character Eren from Attack on Titan. This even caught the attention of COMICBOOK, who then published an article on the Blue singer-songwriter's look and performance in Love wins all, drawing comparisons with Eren.

The BTS ARMY went down a spiral to come across this news, and for the fans who are also into anime, this was significant news that made their day.

"Taehyung and IU are giving Eren and Mikasa vibe": Fans chime in with their theories about the BTS idol being similar to the Attack on Titan character

On January 24, 2024, Taehyung made an appearance as the lead in a new music video and single Love wins all by IU, which brought the entire scenario to light.

Recently, Taehyung has also taken up acting, and his performance in Love wins all demonstrates that the singer is a multi-talented individual. The song features the two vocalists in a music video that depicts the story of two young lovers who stick together in the face of tragedy.

The music video—which marked IU's comeback to the music scene after more than two years—has a similar atmosphere as Eren vividly depicts Taehyung's personality, as one can see in the slideshow below. Both of these performances are flawlessly coordinated, down to the way they are dressed.

Fans of Attack on Titan quickly discussed Taehyung's visual along with the scenes from Love wins all and were persuaded that the South Korean actor-singer would be a fantastic Eren in real life. Moreover, since ARMYs are aware that Taehyung himself is a huge fan of the anime world, this particular capture by COMICBOOK tripled its significance for them in every account.

Attack on Titan is an anime that scarcely requires an introduction. The anime was the most prominent form in the industry for almost ten years. The plot of Attack on Titan revolves around the last survivors of mankind who were compelled to flee from the enormous, man-eating Titans who prowled the area beyond their stronghold behind the imposing walls of a fortified city.

This event is known in Japan as "Shingeki no Kyojin." Now, only the courageous soldiers who ventured to venture outside the walls of safety were part of the Scouting Legion, and even they seldom came back alive. The people living in the city clung to the hope of a tranquil life until one day that hope was dashed, leaving them with only a terrifying option: murder or perish.

Although Attack on Titan ended its television run late in 2023, its legacy endures and echoes through the years. Fans of Attack on Titan are delighted about the Winter Bear singer-songwriter's surprising connection to the anime. While the BTS ARMY, who were not familiar with the series, checked up on Eren and his character graph in the anime.

And for the reason of a brand-new song video, Kim Taehyung is the centre of attention as the BTS member causes fans to double-take at Eren. Additionally, Attack on Titan is available for viewing on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

The members of BTS left the spotlight to report for mandatory military duty in South Korea. The singer devoted a lot of his time prior to his duty starting BTS' promotion since the K-pop ensemble is nothing short of a worldwide sensation.

