"These two are close close": Fans swoon over BTS' Taehyung and IU's friendship evident in the behind-the-scenes footage of 'Love wins all'

IU recently released a new video on her official channel on YouTube, showcasing the off-screen friendship and the behind-the-scenes moments of filming BTS' Taehyung, aka V, for their music video Love wins all. Since the release of their single on January 24, 2024, the adored K-pop on-screen couple Kim Taehyung and IU have been ruling everyone's hearts. Fans were ecstatic when this set of excellent and never-before-seen clips was released on YouTube on January 28, 2024.

The BTS singer and IU's friendship is well-known among their fandoms, hence, when the video was released, fans were delighted to be able to witness and be a part of their filming journey.

"Everyone wants them in a drama": Fans couldn't stop themselves from swooning at IU and Taehyung's chemistry and camaraderie

Love wins all is an outstanding song that features a collaboration between IU and Taehyung. The pair, shown in the music video, alternates between pristine and stained appearances, portraying a poignant love tale as seen through a camera. With IU dressed as a bride against the background of a derelict building, the photo booth scene quickly became a fan favorite. Their infectious laughs behind the scenes highlighted how genuinely happy they were during the whole process.

In addition, Taehyung and IU posted additional pictures from the photo session for the music video on Instagram on January 28, 2024, along with the picture their characters took in the photo booth. The Blue singer-songwriter wrote a small message about their personas in the song video, which further revealed the character names for the first time. He wrote:

“Be happy, Tae-joon and Ji-hye."

In one scene from the video, IU is seen explaining to the Love Me Again singer-songwriter that he is the only artist who has been featured on her talk show, IU's Palette, and on IU TV (YouTube). In response, Taehyung let out a gasp of air to express how shocked he was but ended up laughing and making others laugh as well.

Furthermore, Taehyung questioned the singer and actress about how she learned to be in sync with the camera in the hilarious video that IU uploaded on January 24. IU joked that the BTS idol would eventually pick it up as well, mockingly responding that she had spent 15 years in front of it.

IU responded with a more amusing jab when Taehyung claimed to have been in front of the camera for 11 years, stating that she had been doing it for 16 years. She said,

"This is what happens after 15 years. You only have 10 years of experience, right?"

In Love wins all, Taehyung, aka V, is half-blind, and he and IU are both deaf and mute in this hellish world. However, after looking through a digital camera they discovered in a deserted supermarket, they can see an alternate utopia in which they are both well and happy.

Fans conjectured various theories, wondering whether it has anything to do with the grief IU experienced when she first began experiencing hearing problems a few years ago or whether it is simply a weird message about how society turns a blind eye and treats marginalized people unfairly. There's no denying the retro vibe, and the four-cut photo booth scene—which brims with the passion of '80s weddings—is undoubtedly a highlight.

Hence, the latest behind-the-scenes video and pictures breathed fresh air into the hearts of the fans who had been engrossed by Love wins all MV since its official release on January 24, 2024. Fans took Twitter by storm as they swooned over their friendship, Tae-joon and Ji-hye's laughter, and the happy behind-the-camera moments—which the lead pair could experience in the official music video and meet their tragic ending.

Prior to Love wins all, the BTS global star debuted as an actor in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and then did a small cameo role in Peakboy's song GYOPO HAIRSTYLE (교포머리) that also featured Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik.

Fans now have even more reason to anticipate 2025, as they want to see Taehyung appear in several K-dramas following her performance beside IU in her return song.

