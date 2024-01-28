"My snowman came home": Fans euphoric as BTS' Taehyung posts new behind-the-scene pics from 'Love wins all' on Instagram

On January 28, 2024, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, uploaded an additional behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creation of their moving Love wins all music video, displaying joy and varied emotions. The images reveal moments of joy and various emotions during the making of this magical music video that tells a melancholy narrative in a futuristic setting.

As a result, the BTS ARMY became ecstatic over the latest upload since the singer is currently serving in the South Korean military. Admirers conjectured that these new pictures attest to the fact that Taehyung is aware of all the love the music video has garnered from every corner of the world.

Previously, on January 25, 2024, IU shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her comeback single. The hit song Love wins all was a collaboration between IU and V from BTS. The pair smoothly switches between raw and sophisticated looks in the music video, which tells the narrative of a sad love affair as seen through a camera.

"Making me forget that they're enlisted": Fans get emotional to see Taehyung's posting online after so long

Fans were thrilled on January 28 when BTS' Taehyung posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, giving them an exclusive look at the creation of this riveting music video. IU previously released several behind-the-scenes still shots on January 25 and 27, emphasizing their on-set friendship, in which she was featured extensively. Posing on a set wall, the pair captures happy moments of cooperation while filming.

Meanwhile, Taehyung's posting of the military photos touched the hearts of supporters even more. Supporters and aficionados are aware of the severe limitations placed on the use of cell phones in the South Korean military, particularly for incoming recruits. Despite completing basic training on January 17, 2024, the singer-songwriter Snow Flower is still only able to use his phone for a certain amount of time each day.

On January 28, he shared several photos, including one where he was holding a red balloon while wearing the black tattered wedding outfit. In another picture, he is looking sideways, among many others. Furthermore, their collaborative work, which features poignant narratives and compelling images, continues to fascinate audiences worldwide as fans eagerly await each release from these two exceptional artists.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon and flooded X by resharing Taehyung's latest posts. They all swooned over the pictures and expressed how much they had been missing the BTS idol.

Love wins all, IU's unexpectedly early release, which features BTS' V, stands as a visual work of art that portrays an epic tale of powerful love and terrible fate. The music video was directed by Um Tae-hwa and was released on January 24, 2024.

The music video transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic world while narrating IU and the Snow Flowe singer-songwriter's devastating love story as they fight against the cube (Nemo) in a masterful way.

Kim Taehyung of BTS is currently serving in the Special Duty Team/Special Mission Force unit of the South Korean military. The singer and actor enlisted on December 11, 2023, to fulfill his mandatory conscription period until June 2025.

