"The Digital Queen is coming": UAENAs gears up as IU announces her new mini-album 'The Winning', set to release in February 2024

IU has announced the release date of her upcoming mini-album The Winning. On January 30, 2024, KST, the South Korean singer and actress confirmed that the EP will include five or six tracks.

Recognized for her strong bond with her followers, Lee Ji-eun, who is known by her stage moniker IU, emphasized her desire to visit new places and interact with followers from all over the world. Her announcement of her 2024 H.E.R. World Tour came after this.

Fans of the South Korean icon were over the moon to witness her officially announce her upcoming mini-album which is set to be released on February 20, 2024.

"THIS INSTRUMENTAL FEELS SO GOATED": Fans are certain that IU's new EP The Winning will bag all the awards

On January 1, 2024, the Blueming singer shared the specifics of her comeback preparations via a YouTube vlog. She stated that she had been working on her next album till the break of morning. She said that two important songs have to be recorded: the title track and another. She also mentioned that, unlike her previous songs, this one would not include three letters in the title.

On January 24, she made her musical reappearance after more than two years with the release of her most recent comeback track, Love wins all, featuring Kim Taehyung of BTS. In only four days after the song's debut, she was certified All-Kill because of its global acclaim for its cinematic quality and its message of love triumphing over all obstacles.

For more than two years-long halt from her music career, the celebrity was busy with several acting projects such as Broker (2022), Dream (2023), and her upcoming K-drama Thank You for Your Hard Work which is scheduled to be aired in 2025. With Love wins all, she has heralded a new era that promises her fans an exciting year ahead with an upcoming mini-album release and a packed world tour.

Nevertheless, fans showed massive enthusiasm and excitement for her upcoming album The Winning as they took Twitter by storm.

IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, is traveling to North America for the first time ever. The K-pop sensation will conclude her massive, multi-continental H.E.R. World Tour with six shows in the United States from July 15 to August 2, 2024. During her time in the US, she will be performing in New Jersey, Georgia, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and California.

IU has been busy acting since releasing her EP Pieces in December 2021, but she is getting ready to go back to her singing origins this year. Well-known for hits including Good Day, eight, Celebrity, Palette, and Lilac, she has amassed a sizable fan following and received a tonne of accolades. She created history last year in 2023 when she became the first K-pop singer to perform alone at Jamsil Stadium.

Fans and admirers of the Strawberry Moon singer are eagerly anticipating a jam-packed year ahead as they also hope to hear the songs from the upcoming EP The Winning to be performed by the South Korean crooner during her world tour.

