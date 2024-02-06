"Netflix really did clown us": Fans react as When Life Gives You Tangerines, All Of Us Are Dead, & more not included in 2024 drama lineup 

Netflix recently unveiled another trailer showcasing its lineup of 2024 K-drama and Korean content, creating excitement among fans. However, some netizens expressed their disappointment as they were eagerly expecting certain dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 1 season 2, and All of Us Are Dead season 2 to air this year.

On February 6, Netflix K-Content dropped teaser images from the upcoming dramas and series on their official social media platforms. Previously, on January 30, photos from the table reading session of When Life Gives You Tangerines featuring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon were shared by the OTT platform, leading to a massive wave of reactions from fans as they had been waiting for the show's confirmation for a year.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the airing rights of Weak Hero Class 1 season 2 were shifted to Netflix due to a reported lack of capacity to invest in the original series. The cast members of the series’ second season of this top-rated High School Action drama were also unveiled. The show will be led by Park Ji-hoon, alongside Ryeoun, Lee Jun-young, Choi Min-young, Lee Min-jae, and more.

Another series that gained immense love from viewers was the sageuk zombie apocalypse drama called Kingdom. Despite its previous season airing nearly two years ago, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season of this series. Expectations were high before the release of Netflix's K-drama lineup of this year, however, not seeing Kingdom season 3 left many fans disappointed.

A user on X, expressing their opinion, said, “Netflix really did clown us”

“I'm about to jump at them!”: Fans disappointed as When Life Gives You Tangerines, All Of Us Are Dead, and more not included in 2024 Netflix K-drama line-up

Through multiple teaser images from Korean dramas and reality shows, Netflix shared its plan to air the series in four quarters. K-dramas like Squid Game 2, Gyeongseong Creature season 2, Sweet Home season 3, Queen of Tears, Resident Playbook, and many more were unveiled in the latest photos.

Potential viewers and K-drama enthusiasts are thrilled to see the new line-up with their favorite actors cast in these upcoming series.

However, the absence of much-anticipated new seasons of previously aired dramas from this year's line-up has left many fans disappointed. Despite their high expectations, they find themselves patiently waiting for their favorite shows.

Here are some reactions.

Fans have voiced their thoughts about the new dramas coming up but have also expressed their demand for All Of Us Are Dead season 2, Kingdom season 3, Weak Hero Class 1 season 2, and the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The release dates of the shows mentioned above are yet to be confirmed.