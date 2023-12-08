Squid Game season 2: Release date, cast, filming status, and more 

With its mysterious and thrilling storyline, the Korean survival drama Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021. Squid Game season 2 is set to be back on Netflix.

While an official release date for Squid Game season 2 is yet to be announced, it is anticipated to hit screens in late 2024. After garnering millions of viewers on Netflix, it swiftly claimed the title of the streaming giant's most-watched show in history.

In 2021, the South Korean survival drama series unpredictably became a global phenomenon in the entertainment industry. Hwang Dong-hyuk was the creator and director of the series, and he also served as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Kim Seong-hun, Chun Kyung-mi, Kim Woo-taek, and Cho Byung-kyu.

The show was produced by Siren Pictures and distributed by Netflix. The production team played a crucial role in bringing the unique and intense narrative of "Squid Game" to life, contributing to the show's global success and cultural impact. Here is the trailer for the fans, revealing the true nature, excitement, and storyline of the show.

The series took off and became a viral hit. The Squid Game follows competitors as they overcome a series of difficult and potentially fatal tasks in an attempt to win a huge sum of money as a prize, all set against the backdrop of an enigmatic and deadly competition.

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the prospect of a second season, and the anticipation has been met with confirmation. Squid Game season 2 is officially in the works.

Is Squid Game season 2 coming? Release date

A still from Squid Game (Image via Netflix/Instagram)

Netflix confirmed in July that filming for Squid Game Season 2 had commenced, aligning with the 10-month duration previously mentioned by breakout star Lee Jung-jae. As per What's New on Netflix, this shooting schedule indicates that fans can eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite blood-thirsty K-drama in the latter half of 2024.

Lee Jung-jae had disclosed in February 2023 that filming for Squid Game Season 2 was set to kick off in the summer, with a projected duration of around 10 months, emphasizing that it would be more expansive in scale. Moreover, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had hinted at ongoing discussions with Netflix for not only a second season but also a potential third season back in December 2021.

Why is Squid Game season 2 taking so long?

Hwang Dong-hyuk never envisioned Squid Game Season 2. The series debuted on Netflix in 2021, leaving fans eager to discover the fate of the main character, Seong Gi-hun, after escaping the deadly games—or wasn't he able to escape at all? Despite the anticipation, updates about the next season have been scarce for a straightforward reason: there wasn't initially a plan for a continuation.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk behind-the-scenes with Lee Jung Jae (Image via Instagram/@theswoonnetflix)

In the finale, there's a somewhat open-ended storyline that hints at a potential sequel. However, most characters are concluded, particularly as many didn't survive the brutal games. The orchestrators of the violence were also revealed. To make a new season engaging, it would require introducing a significant amount of new content.

The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is facing challenges in navigating this process, making the sequel a complex endeavor. In a previous interview with Variety, Dong-Hyuk said that he didn't want to do a second season as the stress of filming the first season led to him losing six teeth.

There's evident admiration and affection for Hwang Dong-hyuk's narrative, particularly because it took him almost ten years to complete and sell the first series. It's highly improbable that he would undertake anything that doesn't align entirely with his vision for the show.

Where to watch Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix, but the thrilling high-voltage show is exclusive to subscribed users. To join in on the excitement, individuals need a monthly Netflix membership. While awaiting the second season, viewers can watch season 1 on the streaming platform.

Who stars in Squid Game season 2?

Familiar faces are making a comeback in Squid Game Season 2.

Gi-hun: The main character from Season 1. Front Man (Lee Byung-hun): The leader of the masked staff running the game. Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun): A detective searching for his brother within the game. Recruiter (Gong Yoo): The mysterious man who invited Gi-hun to join the game.

The new faces joining the Season 2 lineup include:

Yim Si-wan (Unlocked) Kang Ha-neul (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure) Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home, Celebrity) Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) Jo Yu-ri Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations) Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven) Lee David (The Fortress) Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home) Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden) Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon) Won Ji-an (D.P.)

These actors will bring fresh energy and talent to the next chapter of Squid Game. Additionally, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the seasoned director who won an Emmy for his work on Season 1, will be overseeing and directing all of Season 2.

So, gear up for a unique storyline, compelling characters, and thought-provoking themes, renew that Netflix subscription, and get ready for the suspense, drama, and unexpected twists that Squid Game is known for. The countdown to season 2 has begun.