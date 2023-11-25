The new British reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on Nov. 22. The ten-episode show is based on the popular South Korean drama Squid Game, where 456 contestants from around the world compete in children's games for a record-breaking $4.56 million prize.

The series invites English-speaking contestants to compete in real-life versions of fictional challenges seen in Squid Game, like Red Light, Green Light. The games test physical, mental and emotional limits for increasing cash prizes — and losing players face real consequences.

Within three days of its Netflix debut, Squid Game: The Challenge reached the number-one spot in 76 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The reality competition achieved rapid popularity but received mixed critical responses. Some consider its physical challenges gripping, while others argue adapting the scripted drama's biting social commentary into an unscripted format proves misguided. Nonetheless, the show continued the global sensation sparked by the original Korean series.

Is Squid Game and Squid Game challenge the same?

The South Korean thriller series Squid Game and its British reality competition spinoff Squid Game: The Challenge share certain elements but are considerably different in terms of format, execution and theme, and hence, they are not the same.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge worth watching?

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, Squid Game: The Challenge has received a Tomatometer score of 42% based on 24 critic reviews, indicating that critics have rendered mixed or average reviews overall. However, it has an audience score of 89% with 500+ ratings.

A more comprehensive picture emerges on Metacritic, where a Metascore of 50 represents mixed or average reviews, according to 20 counted critic reviews. Notably, the user score sits significantly lower at 2.1, signaling generally unfavorable reviews from 15 user ratings.

On Metacritic, some reviews highlight perceived strengths like the show’s eclectic cast and creative reimaginings that infuse gripping suspense and affecting human drama without excessive violence.

Additionally, praise centers on the show’s ability to effectively mount tension and test participants’ morals, confronting them with tough choices and ethical dilemmas.

Conversely, some reviews express disappointment, critiquing the show as bloated, lacking the artistic impact of the original series. Similarly negative takes brand the show a cynical, depressing mess and recommend viewers to rewatch the original Squid Game instead.

Criticism also targets the show’s ostensible high stakes that instead trivialize the proceedings, alongside accusations that the show is morally bankrupt at its core, with only superficial engagement of deeper themes.

Overall, liking of The Challenge may eventually rely on personal preferences and expectations, especially for fans of the inaugural Squid Game.

What is different between Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game, released in 2021, is a fictional scripted show set in South Korea centering on 456 deeply indebted contestants competing in deadly versions of children's games for a ₩45.6 billion prize. Losing players are killed by masked guards as wealthy spectators look on.

In contrast, Squid Game: The Challenge films 456 global and non-fictional contestants, including influencers with varied backgrounds, competing in the UK for $4.56 million. While based on the original games, losing results in elimination via color packs rather than death.

Squid Game uses South Korean actors to portray fabricated desperate characters, Squid Game The Challenge features real competitors from many countries. Reviews for the former highlighted its suspenseful plot and sociopolitical commentary.

The latter drew more mixed critiques – some have praised its adaptation, while others feel it has failed to capture the original's essence.

Further differences lie in theming. Squid Game provided bleak anti-capitalist commentary and critiques of societal inequality. Critics argue that The Challenge overlooked such social messages by fixating on entertainment value and competition.

While directly inspired by the original show, The Challenge added new elements like character assessments and extra games. It also omitted complex character development and plot arcs seen in Squid Game. Instead, it follows reality TV norms of contestant interviews and interpersonal conflicts.