"Diabolical and sinister energy"- Squid Game: The Challenge fans celebrate player 432's elimination 

Squid Game: The Challenge dropped its first five episodes on Netflix earlier this week. While not a lot of information was available about the contestants at the beginning of the show, fans got to know several players out of the 456 contestants as the show progressed.

While various contestants made a positional impact, one cast member became known as "abrasive" inside the dorm. Fans seemed to echo thoughts regarding player 432Bryton and didn't like the way he came across. He was not one of the 63 contestants who remained by the end of episode 5, and fans were elated. They took to social media to react to his gameplay and elimination.

One user, @bbn_enthusiast, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"432 has so much diabolical and sinister energy."

Squid Game: The Challenge will drop four new episodes next week on the streaming platform.

"Insufferable"- Squid Game: The Challenge fans react to player 432's time on the Netflix show

Squid Game: The Challenge aired its first five episodes on Netflix earlier this week. During the initial episodes, fans became familiar with some of the 456 players competing for the grand prize of $4.5 million. While they liked some of the featured contestants, there was one that they didn't like at all.

Player 432, or Bryton, as he is known in the real world, is a 21-year-old student from South Carolina. The fellow players weren't too fond of player 432 either, as in the beginning of the show itself, he threatened another cast member for calling him a "frat boy."

A lot of the other Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 contestants also believed the player was "abrasive." In the first episode itself, player 432 created an alliance that became known as "the bros." The alliance was an all-male group, and as per Trey (player 301), other contestants were judged based on their appearances. Bryton came across as arrogant to some of the others; however, in a confessional, he clarified that he didn't think that he's better than anyone on Earth.

"My personality is very confident. It's very outgoing. It's almost selfish because I love myself so much. I know who I am. I know God made me this way. He didn't make me another way," he said.

The only time someone who wasn't a part of the alliance was nice to him was when LeAnn checked up on him when Bryton was feeling down. During episode 2, while other players were discussing eliminating him, the older contestant asked him if he was okay. He told her that he wasn't and told her that he didn't eat and was trying to conserve his energy.

"432 is out there. He's brash. And I'm not here to be everyone's mom, but I just wanted to talk to him to see if that really was who he was," she said.

He was eliminated after the third challenge, which was a life-sized game of battleship. Fans took to social media to react to his time in the game and his elimination.

