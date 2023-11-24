"No fear and with ice in her veins": Squid Game: The Challenge fans applaud LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki for her gameplay

Squid Game: The Challenge, one of the most anticipated reality competitions of the year, dropped the first five episodes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. While the initial episode barely introduced the cast due to how many there were, as the show progressed, fans got to see more and more of several players.

One such player was LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki (302), who entered the show along with her son 301. LeAnn quickly became a fan favorite due to the balance in her personality. While the cast member had a soft side, she ultimately became known for her gameplay.

Fans took to social media to applaud the contestant and express their desire to see her win.

Squid Game: The Challenge will drop four more episodes next week on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge fans react to 302 voting for 161

Out of the 456 players competing for the grand prize of $4.5 million, one cast member, player 302 (LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki), stood out in a positive way.

Out of the 456 players competing for the grand prize of $4.5 million, one cast member, player 302 (LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki), stood out in a positive way.

The player entered Squid Game: The Challenge along with her son Trey, but despite being an older player, she gave her son and the others a run for their money. Her motherly nature flourished when she comforted the supposed villain, Bryton, on the show early on.

However, that wasn't the moment that turned her into a fan favorite. In one of the episodes, the contestants had to vote three players out, and 302's target was based on another player being rude to her.

LeAnn and a few others offered the rest of the cast some apples, but Lorenzo, player 161, refused because he believed the other players had an underlying motive. "Mother," as fans have been calling her, didn't like his behavior, and it directly led her to vote her out. Lorenzo wasn't going to go down without a fight and voted for her. Nevertheless, 302 survived, while player 161 was sent packing.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the exchange and comment on LeAnn's gameplay. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed their desire to see her win Squid Game: The Challenge season 1.

While fans really liked watching the mother-son duo on the Netflix show, the duo will soon break up. At the end of episode 5, the players were treated to a picnic, but at the bottom of the basket were marbles. The mood quickly changed as the players realized what the next game was. LeAnn and Trey will now compete against each other in a game of marbles, and only one will remain.

