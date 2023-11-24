"That’s what they signed up for": Internet reacts to ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ contestants threatening a lawsuit over alleged injuries

Contestants on the online show, Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to sue Netflix and the show's producers over alleged injuries they experienced, including "hypothermia and nerve damage." On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Express Solicitors, a UK-based law firm, released a statement that the contestants are seeking compensation for the injuries suffered while filming earlier this year.

Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade stated that they sent letters to Studio Lambert, co-producers of the show, and added:

"From what we’ve been told they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment."

Squid Game: The Challenge is based on the Netflix show of the same name where 456 players who are in a deep financial crisis accept an invitation to play children's games for money, but losing the game results in death. Back in January, Netflix confirmed that three of the players required medical assistance.

According to Deadline, the two unnamed contestants' were hurt during the show's opening game, Red Light, Green Light, in which the players try to cross a field but have to stop moving as soon as the announcer says Red Light. Express Solicitors alleged that the two players were left with injuries "after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures."

However, the news left the internet surprised and many remarked that the claims were baseless as that was what they signed up for.

"Not this show getting real": Netizens react to news of Squid Game: The Challange contestants possibly suing the producers

As the news of the possible Squid Game lawsuit spread, internet users were quick to react with many speaking up in support of the show. Here are some reactions seen under @PopCrave's post on X:

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge stated that no lawsuit has been filed at the moment and added:

"We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

According to Deadline, following the medical incidents on set earlier this year, the show faced an independent safety inspection by Britain’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The HSE reminded the producers to plan properly for the risk involved in the games but decided no further action was necessary.