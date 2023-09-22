"Will the contestants die in real life?"- Memes pour out as Netflix drops first trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge

After the phenomenal success of Squid Game, which turned out to be one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time, the streaming platform is coming out with Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show based on the original drama series, which was filled with violence and blood. Hopefully, the reality series will not be the same in that way.

Anyhow, Netflix claims in the trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge that this is their biggest reality competition show yet, making it all the more intriguing. It would be built around the popular drama that has now become a part of pop culture.

With the new trailer, many fans of the original show stepped in to share jokes about contestants getting killed in real life after failing the rounds in the game, much like the events that transpired in the series. Many also expressed their excitement.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Screenshot from X)

X (formerly Twitter) in stitches with the new Squid Game: The Challenge reality show trailer

DF's post about Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via X)

While there are many shows and films based on game shows, Squid Game hardly seems to be the one that can be adapted to real life. But Netflix has exactly gone with that idea, much to the amazement of fans across the world.

The new reality competition will feature contestants taking on challenges akin to the ones in the TV show, hopefully not with the same outcome.

Anyhow, many fans took this as an opportunity to post some memes about the popular TV show on X.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix's upcoming reality show (Image via X)

Apart from this reality show, Squid Game was also slated to begin production for its much-awaited second season this year, but the strikes may have affected the proceedings.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on November 22, 2023, on Netflix.