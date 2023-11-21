Squid Game: The Challenge - Release timings for all regions

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed Korean drama Squid Game, is set to make its global debut on Netflix. Scheduled for release on November 22, this show brings together 456 contestants from various countries, competing for a grand prize of $4.56 million over 10 episodes.

Mirroring the original series' narrative, the contestants will engage in a variety of games, some familiar to fans of the drama and others newly introduced. The show's global rollout reflects its anticipated wide appeal, leveraging the success of its fictional predecessor. With its high production values and diverse contestant pool, Squid Game: The Challenge is poised to be a significant entry.

Squid Game: The Challenge sets global release across multiple time zones

Release timings

Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to viewers worldwide on November 22. The show is set for a simultaneous release across all regions, ensuring that audiences from different time zones can access it at the same time.

Time Zone Day Time Eastern Time (ET) November 22 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) November 22 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) November 22 1:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) November 22 12:00 AM Alaska Time (AKT) November 21 11:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) November 21 10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) November 22 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) November 22 9:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) November 22 10:00 AM Moscow Time (MSK) November 22 11:00 AM Gulf Standard Time (GST) November 22 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) November 22 1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) November 22 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) November 22 5:00 PM Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) November 22 4:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) November 22 5:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) November 22 6:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) November 22 8:00 PM Fiji Time (FJT) November 22 9:00 PM Samoa Standard Time (SST) November 22 10:00 PM

Where to watch

Netflix, the leading streaming platform, is the exclusive home for Squid Game: The Challenge. To watch the show, viewers will need an active Netflix subscription. The platform has made arrangements to ensure the show is accessible to a global audience, offering multiple language options and subtitle availability.

This accessibility is a demonstration of the show's international appeal and Netflix's commitment to catering to a diverse viewer base. The streaming service's extensive reach makes it an ideal platform for this highly anticipated show.

What to expect

Viewers of Squid Game: The Challenge can anticipate a blend of familiar and new elements in the show's format. The competition will feature games from the original series, such as the iconic Red Light, Green Light, along with new challenges designed to test the contestants' skills and strategies. Here’s the complete list of episode titles:

Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella

Episode 3: War

Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide

Episode 5: Trick or Treat

Episode 6: Goodbye

Episode 7: Friend or Foe

Episode 8: One Step Closer

Episode 9: Circle of Trust

Episode 10: One Lucky Day

The show boasts high production values, with set designs and game constructions that closely mirror the aesthetic and atmosphere of the original drama.

The contestant pool, comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, promises a dynamic and unpredictable competition. This mix of the known and the novel is expected to keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats throughout the series.

What’s new in this adaption

Squid Game: The Challenge introduces innovative elements in its adaptation, setting it apart from the original series. A key feature of this reality version is the incorporation of unexpected twists and character tests. These challenges are ingeniously designed to provoke tension and conflict among players, going beyond mere physical trials.

Contestants face situations where they must decide between offering advantages to others or eliminating competitors, often with ambiguous outcomes. This strategic layer transforms the game into a complex psychological battlefield, where decisions carry significant weight and consequences.

Squid Game: The Challenge transcends traditional boundaries of entertainment. The show's innovative format, which integrates psychological challenges and strategic gameplay, is expected to set new standards in the genre, potentially influencing future reality TV productions.

As audiences around the world prepare to tune in on November 22, the show is set to redefine what viewers expect from reality TV, blending entertainment with a reflection on contemporary societal themes.