How many players remain in Squid Game: The Challenge by the end of episode 5?

Squid Game: The Challenge aired its first five episodes on Netflix on November 22, 2023, at 3 am ET. The famous Korean show Sqiud Games inspires the show, and thus, it follows a similar format. However, the eliminated players are returned home safely instead of being shot dead on the spot.

The show started with 456 players who competed in various games, challenges, tasks, and chores. Several players left the show in each episode, and by the end of episode 5, only 63 players remained. While it is unclear who will win the show, episode 6 will start with a game of Marbles, which was showcased in the Korean Netflix show as well, and by the end of the game, only half will remain.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on Netflix.

What happened in Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 1-5?

Squid Game: The Challenge started with 456 players. As several players introduced themselves, others remained out of the limelight. The game started with a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, during which the players had to race across the finish line without being caught by a giant robot doll who kept an eye on them.

Very similar to the Korean show, whoever the doll spotted was "shot" and had to drop to the floor to recreate the iconic first game from the show. The first game itself saw 259 players go home.

Staying true to the nature of the show, the contestants stayed in a dorm identical to the one from the show, and the guards even had the same costumes. As one of the guards told the players, every eliminated player added $10,000 to the prize fund. The total after just the first game was $2.59 million.

Throughout the competition, the players were given chances to win advantages, which could also turn into bad things as they would have to do different tasks to win those advantages. Players 134 and 101 were the first to be given this chance.

They had an option of either giving another player an advantage in the upcoming challenge or eliminating someone from Squid Game: The Challenge. The two eventually chose the spirit of competition over loyalty and decided to eliminate player 200 and add $10,000 to the prize fund.

The participants had to compete in the Dolgana cookie challenge for the next game. Four leaders emerged who went on to choose the shapes for the rest of the group, which was divided into four parts. However, due to miscommunication, they could not decide who got which shape.

As a result, player 98, 166, 170, and 328 were eliminated. The next batch of players also faced a similar problem and were eliminated, and the batch after them was able to make a decision based on a promise to help one another. By the end of the second game, only 119 players remained.

For the third challenge of Squid Game: The Challenge, contestants were asked to divide themselves into eight equal lines, prompting them to guess the next task: Tug of War. However, the reality show took a different turn and had them play Battlefield, where they had to sink their opponents' teams. By the end, only 73 people remained in the competition.

The Squid Game: The Challenge contestants had to vote ahead of the next challenge, and the three people with the most votes were eliminated. This included players 374, 330, and 161. However, there was another test, a game that was featured in the Korean show. The players were to play Ddakji, the game the recruiters played to recruit players in Squid Game. This was between 243 and 232, and 232 won. He was given a candy bar as a prize.

Five volunteers were required during the next dormitory elimination test, and players 229, 87, 130, 375, and 183 were selected. They were presented with six boxes that would either contain an advantage in the next game or result in their immediate elimination.

By the end, only 63 players remained. This was followed by five players being required for a task where they had to juice oranges, and by finishing, they won a picnic for all the contestants.

The players were asked to divide themselves into pairs to receive the picnic basket. However, nothing is as it seems in Squid Game: The Challenge, as the bottom of the picnic basket contains marbles, setting up the stage for another classic game featured in the series gained a lot of emotional reactions since people had to send their partners home.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the contestants following the staff to play the next game. The second set of 4 episodes on Netflix will come out on Wednesday, November 29.