Squid Game: The Challenge - Cast members who were featured in episodes 1-5 

Squid Game: The Challenge released its first five episodes on Netflix earlier this week. A total of 456 players were featured in the game, which is the same number of players that were showcased in the 2021 Korean show.

While not much information is available about all of the competitors on the show, the first five episodes provided insight into some of the contestants. Some cast members can also be found on Instagram, as various fan pages seem to be working around the clock to find all the players competing for the grand prize of $4.56 million.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on Netflix. The show will drop the next five episodes in the upcoming week on the streaming platform.

456 people are competing in Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix's latest reality show, directly inspired by the 2021 Korean show Squid Game, is now available to stream on Netflix. While the show is set to drop the final five episodes, a lot has already gone down in the first five segments of the show.

While 456 participants participated in the games, the following players stood out due to their gameplay, strategies, and their ability to form alliances. Kyle and Dani became the first players that underwent a "test" during which they eliminated a well-liked player.

Jada's zen personality and her desire to help others and stay focused helped her remain in the game, while TJ's leadership style and command helped save his entire team during one of the tasks.

In the end, only 63 contestants remained, and in the upcoming episode, which is set to air next week, half of those will be eliminated after the first game.

Favour - Player 002

Player 002 (Image via Netflix)

Favour is a 22-year-old theatre and movie actor from Spain. As per his Netflix bio, he likes to travel, dance, and rollerblade.

Bee - Player 018

Player 018 (Image via Netflix)

The 28-year-old works in the gaming industry. She joined Mensa at 13 and is from the United Kingdom.

Jess Figgy Figueroa - Player 033

Probably one of the most well-known contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge. This isn't Figgy's first time on the reality show as she previously competed on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen-Z.

Jada - Player 097

Player 097 (Image via Netflix)

The 24-year-old New Jersey native has only one kidney. If she wins the Netflix competitive show, she will donate portion of the money to kidney donor assistance centers.

Kyle - Player 101

Player 101 (Image via Netflix)

The 30-year-old from Kentucky works in computer services. His favorite band is Slipknot, and he wants to survey the competition for weaknesses.

Dani - Player 134

The 23-year-old hospitality superior is from Florida. She has a degree in criminal justice and believes that she can easily get into people's heads.

Dash - Player 141

The 29-year-old nanny is from New York. He is also an audiobook narrator and model.

Mai - Player 287

Player 287 (Image via Netflix)

The 55-year-old Mai is an immigration adjudicator from Virginia. She likes to garden and travel and is willing to work in an alliance if it serves her.

Lorenzo - Player 161

Player 161 (Image via Netflix)

The 26-year-old asset manager from the United Kingdom is a "master manipulator," according to him.

Chaney - Player 179

The 32-year-old teacher from Texas loves to read suspense novels and karaoke.

TJ Stukes - Player 182

Player 182 (Image via Netflix)

The 38-year-old former professional basketball player is from Texas. He likes anime and collecting shoes.

Mothi - Player 200

Player 200 (Image via Netflix)

The 37-year-old musical theater actor and field technician is from the UK. His Squid Game: The Challenge bio reads that he sees himself as someone who can lead and be a team player.

Some of the other contestants competing in Squid Game: The Challenge include Daniel (204), Phalisia (229), Rick (232), Stephen Lomas (243), Mike (254), Trey Plutnicki (301), LeAnn Wilcoz Plutnicki (302), and Bryton Constantin (432).

Contestants who are still in the game

Contestants who are still active in Squid Game: The Challenge include Favour, Marina, Jada, Siobhan, Rachelle, Eddie, Amber, Clayton, Christian, Dylan, Preston, Dash, Jinwoo, Purna, Kyle, Rose Mary Kam, Ankur, Sam, Bee, Amanda, Lucia, Jakoben, Justin, and Phalisia.

In addition, Eric, James, Chad, Mai, James, Chaz, Chaney, Mike, TJ, Jesse, Elliot, Charles, Jordon, Daniel, Stephen, Marcus, and Chad, among others, are also active on the Netflix reality show.

Squid Game: The Challenge will drop four new episodes next week on Netflix.