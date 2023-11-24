Is the mastermind #432 eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life version of the 2021 Korean web series, where 456 contestants compete, bond, and betray each other in the hope of taking home $4.56 million. Since its premiere, it has landed in the top 10 on Netflix in several countries and still maintains the position.

Early on in the Squid Game: The Challenge episodes, alliances were starting to become stronger and more apparent. Taking charge of one such group was #432, who created intrigue in fans with his confident gameplay and bold personality. Although he was pegged to be a contestant who would make it to the end, in a twist of events, considering the show's unpredictability, he was eliminated during a game of Warships.

Player #432 was on a sinking ship in Squid Game: The Challenge

#432 A.K.A. Bryton has been seen as a formidable threat since he stepped into Squid Game: The Challenge. This show is an adaptation of the original South Korean series and takes place in the UK. 456 contestants entered the arena to have a shot at winning $4.56 million, competing in games similar to the ones on the OG season.

While some contestants came in using their emotions to play Squid Game: The Challenge, many brought tactical plans of their own to get them to the top. One of the strategic masterminds was Player 432, who quickly formed his alliance with the "big guys." Unfortunately, his time came to an end in episode 3, through a game where his fate was entirely out of his control.

His squad posed a significant danger to the others, especially in challenges involving physical endurance and strength. #432, the unspoken leader of this Squid Game: The Challenge group, was almost always on the radar of many other competitors, vulnerable to elimination. He had made a lasting impression on contestants and fans alike.

The confessionals and candid discussions on Squid Game: The Challenge showed several players expressing their desire to have him eliminated, but when direct power was given to some contestants, none of them managed to eliminate him. 432 had become a target not only because of the group he was leading but also because of his perceived "abrasive" attitude.

Bryton's elimination came as a stroke of sheer luck for the Squid Game: The Challenge competitors, and he had no power to control or strategize for the game that was being played. The reality version had been following the same order of games from the original show for the first two episodes, and the entire group of survivors went into the next round fully expecting it to be the infamous "tug of war."

Eight teams were formed for the episode 3 challenge, and team number 1, which had 432, and all the "big guys," were very confident going into this challenge, owing to their superior physical strength compared to the rest of the players. They were drawn to play against team 3, which had, in the opinion of Bryton, the "weaker and smaller" line of players.

Relying entirely on their "brawl" to get them through that round of Squid Game: The Challenge, they were thrown a curveball when they entered the arena and didn't see a tug-of-war setup. Instead, they were faced with a lifesize game of warships. The competing Red Team rejoiced with the hope that they could still win this unexpected game of strategy and intelligence.

The first team to sink two of the opponent's ships would win. The members of the sunken ships, along with the losing captain and lieutenant, would be eliminated. 432 was on a two-person ship, which is fairly easy to sink entirely once the opponent hits even one of the correct blocks. The Red team was being captained by regular warship players, while the Blue team was simply shooting in the dark.

First, the Reds successfully sank a five-person boat of the Blue team, which they retaliated by sinking the Red team's four-person ship. It was neck-to-neck until the Red team started sinking yet another ship, this time the two-person ship. First, 432 was hit on spot C4, followed by a few misses from the other team, until they hit B4, winning the game and eliminating #432 and #270, among others.

Squid Game: The Challenge has released five episodes, leaving it on a cliffhanger for audiences to wait for the final few episodes. There's good news because Netflix has confirmed that the remaining games will air on November 29.

With the contestants going into the dreaded marble game next, half the population will be sent home immediately, making the competition more intense.