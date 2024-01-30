"This drama is going to be epic": Fans react as IU and Park Bo-gum confirm as main casts for Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines! 

K-drama actors IU and Park Bo-gum are all over social media as the two have been confirmed as the main casts of the upcoming Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines (Working title). On January 30, Netflix dropped a photo featuring the two actors while another picture featured actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

The K-drama has been making headlines for its stellar cast, the latest update has sent fans into a frenzy. Apart from the cast members, the creators of the show are also one of the prime focus. The author of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Lim Sang-chun, is renowned for her outstanding work in dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms and Fight for My Way.

Furthermore, it is helmed by producer Kim Won-suk, widely popular for K-dramas including My Mister, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, and Signal. This is the second time IU will be teaming up with producer Kim Won-suk, since My Mister.

As soon as Netflix announced the working title of the drama, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One user on the X said, “This drama is going to be epic".

“Can’t wait to see IU and Park Bo Gum”: Fans ecstatic as Netflix confirms main cast of upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines

IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon are coming together for the K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines (previously known as You Have Done Well). On January 30, Netflix K-Content posted about the same on X, giving an overview of the drama saying,

“When Life Gives You Tangerines’ (working title) traces the adventures of Ae-sun, “the remarkable rebel” from Jeju Island, and Gwan-sik, “the unyielding iron”.”

IU will play Ae-sun and Park Bo-gum will portray Gwan-sik. Meanwhile, Queenmaker fame Moon So-ri and The World of Married star Park Hae-joon will portray Ae-sun and Gwan-sik in their older age respectively.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the working title of the drama while also anticipating good chemistry among the cast members. Hearing about Tangerines, fans started listing K-pop idols who reminded them of the fruit like BTS’ Suga and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Plot

Set in the era of 1950s on Jeju Island, Ae-sun (played by IU and Moon So-ri) a rebellious young lady aspires to become a poet despite not receiving a basic education. Given her bold personality, Ae-sun does not hesitate to show her feelings.

On the other hand, Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum and Park Hae-joon) is a reserved person who likes to express his emotions through actions. Even though romance is not his expertise, Gwan-sik has always loved Ae-sun with his whole heart.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is expected to be released this year.