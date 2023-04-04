“2025 WHAT”: IU and Park Bo-gum’s fans express shock over Thank You for Your Hard Work Netflix release date

IU and Park Bo-gum’s much-awaited drama Thank You for Your Hard Work is all set to release on Netflix sometime in 2025, sending shockwaves amongst fans of the actors.

On April 4 KST, Pan Entertainment, the production company that is producing the drama Thank You for Your Hard Work, confirmed the news via an official statement. Notably, the K-drama is also called You Did Good.

“It is true that You Did Good will be released through Netflix.”

Pan Entertainment has signed an exclusive contract with the streaming giant until October 31, 2025, where they will produce and provide original content, and one of their flagship shows is Thank You for Your Hard Work, starring IU and Park Bo-gum.

IU and Park Bo-gum’s fans express shock over the fact that the drama will be released in almost two years. Twitter user @heybiblee_713 wrote, “2025 What,” with the “what” in capital letters, expressing surprise with the release date.

IU and Park Bo-gum will be sharing the screen for the first time in Thank You for Your Hard Work

IU and Park Bo-gum will be sharing screen space for the first time in Thank You for Your Hard Work or You Have Done Well. The period-romance-comedy drama will take place in the 1950s on Korea’s Jeju Island. The story revolves around the defiant and rebellious Ae Soon (IU) and the introverted but reliable Gwan Sik (Park Bo-gum) and their adventurous lives on Jeju Island.

IU and Park Bo-gum’s fans are excited to see the talented actors paired opposite each other in Thank You for Your Hard Work. Fans’ excitement hasn’t dimmed one bit, despite the drama airing in 2025.

The drama is penned by screenwriter Lim Sang-chun, who has previously written dramas like Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms.

Notably, this is IU’s second collaboration with director Kim Won-seok, with whom she previously worked on the drama My Mister. Kim Won-seok is known for directing Misaeng: Incomplete Life and Signal.

Thank You for Your Hard Work is also expected to show a time leap as actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon will play the older versions of IU and Park Bo-gum’s characters in the drama.

Actor Lee Jun-Young will also star in the show, although details about his role are not yet known.

Although, IU and Park Bo-gum have never been paired opposite each other in a K-drama before, fans remember that they both guested on the variety show Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, which was coincidentally filmed on Jeju Island.

Notably, the actors recently finished the official table read for Thank You for Your Hard Work and began filming for the drama.

What are IU and Park Bo-gum up to these days?

Singer-actor IU is busy with various activities as one of the most sought-after K-pop idols in the Korean entertainment industry. Having gained immense success as a singer-songwriter and actress through her various dramas, she has expanded her profile to include various other activities.

IU hosts the popular self-titled talk show IU’s Palette, where she interviews the best talents in the K-pop industry. She recently invited the Goblin actress and her real-life best friend, Yoo In-na, on the show. This is the first time in 10 years that the two actors have appeared on a broadcast together.

She will also be starring in the inspiring sports-themed film Dream alongside Park Seo-joon, which is slated to release worldwide on April 26.

Park Bo-gum, on the other hand, is busy with a variety of activities as well. The talented actor recently completed his mandatory military activities and signed on with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, The Black Label, to manage his upcoming acting projects and activities.

He also appeared at CELINE’s pop-up store in Seoul as the brand’s official ambassador alongside BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

He also launched his personal Instagram account and has already amassed 1 million followers in a week.

