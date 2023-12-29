“Their love for tae is so beautiful": Fans amused as Choi Woo-shik & GOF follow UMI on Instagram ahead of her collaboration release with BTS' V

Choi Woo-shik and GOF, friends of Kim Taehyung, aka V, showed their support to him in the most adorable way, as he has recently begun serving in the military. The K-drama actor and the South Korean dancer followed UMI on social media ahead of her collaboration release with the BTS member.

On December 29, common fans of the Wooga Squad noticed that the Our Beloved Summer star had started following American singer UMI on her Instagram. Another friend of BTS’ V, who goes by GOF, a popular choreographer, began following the Love Affair singer on Instagram to extend his support.

As Kim Taehyung and UMI are all geared up to drop their highly awaited collaboration song Wherever U R, the two celebrities’ social media activities have showcased their support. It has amused fans, as they did not see it happening.

Taking to social media, fans expressed their happiness and excitement. A fan on the X about Choi Woo-shik and GOF said, “Their love for tae is so beautiful."

Expand Tweet

“Strongest soldiers for Sir Captain Taehyung”: Fans react as Choi Woo-shik and GOF start following UMI on Instagram before the collaboration song release with BTS’ V

Expand Tweet

On December 29, a now-deleted tweet went viral on social media as fans noticed choreographer GOF and the Parasite actor's Instagram activities. Fans believe the two stars have followed the American singer-songwriter UMI on Instagram because of her upcoming collaboration song with BTS’ V.

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Taehyung are members of the widely known actors’ friend group Wooga Squad. They are famous for their wholesome friendship, and fans believe in extending his support for BTS’ V's upcoming musical track Wherever U R, the Train to Busan actor has begun following UMI on Instagram.

Previously, the Layover singer shared a clip of him performing the Smoke Challenge with choreographers Bada Lee and Lee Do-geon GOF on his Instagram stories. All three of the stars mentioned above were born in 1995, and so Kim Taehyung captioned the story "Year of Pig.”

Fans have expressed their excitement over this delightful gesture made by Choi Woo-shik and GOF. They took to social media to share their reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

About UMI's Wherever U R feat. V of BTS

Previously, UMI revealed the full lyrics of her highly anticipated song Wherever U R on her Discord channel. The song, set to be out by December 30, 2023, at 2 PM Korean Standard Time, features none other than the Rainy Days singer.

The song release is special to fans as December 30 also marks the Slow Dancing singer's 28th birthday anniversary. Meanwhile, he began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, along with RM.