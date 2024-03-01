6 shows that depict mental illness the right way

It can be hard to find shows or movies that accurately depict mental illness in the right way. For the longest time, we have seen movies and shows depicting exaggerated versions of mental health issues. The media is a powerful source and can influence people to feel negatively or positively about mental health conditions.

While we have come a long way in our understanding of mental health, there is a greater need for sensitivity and accuracy in media representation. Still, there are many shows that may be getting it right and that's a win for the mental health movement!

Are you ready to binge watch these shows? (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro studio)

Six shows that depict mental illness the right way

There are various types of mental illness and our society is growing in understanding the importance of becoming aware. Finding an accurate representation of mental illness can be hard, but here is a list of shows that are doing a good job:

1.Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman is relatable and raw. (Image via Instagram/ Bojack Horseman)

Bojack Horseman is a one-time star of a '90s TV show who wants to return to Hollywood. His voice is incredibly raw and relatable to anyone experiencing symptoms of depression. Interestingly, Bojack is also seen taking anti-depressants and using uncanny humor to go through life's struggles!

2. Doctor Slump

This Korean dramas is surely going to make you think about your professional career. (Image via Instagram/ Dr Slump)

Doctor Slump is an ongoing drama on Netflix and it shows the realities of two good students. Driven towards perfectionionism, both protagonists find themselves diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. They find comfort in each other's company and show the reality of being the 'perfect student'!

3. Daily Dose of Sunshine

What happens between a nurse and her psychiatric patients? (Image via Instagram/ netflixkcontent)

Daily dose of sunshine has a dedicated episode for various mental health issues, from social anxiety to bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. The show highlights the life of a nurse working on a psychiatry ward. It also touches beautifully on compassion fatigue and burnout.

4. Never Have I Ever

Adolescence could not be more relatable! (Image via Instagram/ NeverHaveIEver)

Losing a parent can have long-term effects on many children, including Devi of Never Have I Ever. The show, at numerous points, shows the impact of unresolved grief on Devi and how she finds her way through tumultuous romantic relationships! Devi also seeks solace in therapy and close friendships!

5. The Queen's Gambit

How does past trauma influence our current functioning? (Image via Instagram/ Thequeen'sgambit)

Queen's Gambit follows the life of Beth Harmon, who becomes a world-renowned chess player. Even as a rising star, Beth battles with addiction that stems from a history of trauma. It also sheds light on how certain mental illnesses can be high functioning in nature!

6. Jessica Jones

Understanding trauma's impact with a superhero twist. (Image via Instagram/ marvelsjessicajones)

Jessica Jones is unlike the superhero series we are used to watching from childhood. While we have grown up to believe that superheroes are invincible and have 'perfect' mental health, Jessica offers a more realistic picture. After meeting with a tragedy, Jessica starts experiencing the symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Accurate media representation of mental illness is a testament to how we are growing as a community. It means that as much as we enjoy watching action and rom-coms, we are also interested in viewing content that feels relatable!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.