Antidepressants: Types, Side Effects, Effectiveness, and More

Antidepressants can help alleviate depression symptoms. They can also aid in the treatment of social anxiety and anxiety symptoms in general, as well as seasonal affective disorder.

They act by attempting to correct chemical imbalances in the brain's neurotransmitters. Experts think they're to blame for mood and personality changes.

Types of antidepressants

The most commonly prescribed class of antidepressant medications is SSRIs. Depression can be caused by a serotonin imbalance. These medications alleviate depression symptoms by decreasing serotonin reuptake in the brain. This effect frees up more serotonin in the brain for use.

SSRIs include the following:

Citalopram (Zoloft)

sertraline (Zoloft)

fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem) (Celexa)

Tricyclic antidepressants

TCAs may be prescribed by doctors for depression, fibromyalgia, certain types of anxiety, and chronic pain.

TCAs include the following:

Amitriptyline (Elavil),

Amoxapine (Asendin)

Comipramine (Anafranil)

Desipramine (Norpramin)

Monoamine oxidase

Due to its negative side effects and drug-drug interactions, doctors rarely recommend MAOIs as a first-line possible treatment for depression. They may, however, be an option if SSRIs do not work for depression.

Here are some examples:

Tranylcypromine (Nardil)

Selegiline Isocarboxazid (Marplan) (Emsam, Eldepryl)

Noradrenaline and specific serotoninergic antidepressants

Doctors use noradrenaline and particular serotoninergic antidepressants (NaSSAs) to treat anxiety and depression.

Side effects

Side effects are common with medications. (Photo via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Side effects are common with medications. The specific changes you may experience are determined in part by the drug class you take.

Common side effects include:

Indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, and loss of appetite are gastrointestinal symptoms.

Sickness symptoms include a headache, dizziness, a dry mouth, and sweating

Agitation, shakiness, and a nervous feeling are all symptoms of nervousness

Changes in heart rhythm: palpitations, rapid heartbeat

Changes in vision: blurry vision

Weight fluctuations: unexplained weight loss or gain

A low sex drive is a sign of sexual dysfunction.

Insomnia and sleep changes

You could have some, multiple, or none of the following side effects.

Syndrome of serotonin: Serotonin syndrome occurs when serotonin levels are too high, usually as a result of combining serotonin-raising antidepressants. Confusion, muscle spasms, convulsions, increased heart rate, or loss of consciousness are all symptoms.

Hyponatremia: Hyponatremia (low blood sodium) is a risky drop in salt levels in the body that's most common in elderly people taking such medication. Headaches, muscle aches, dizziness, irritability, or epilepsy are some of the symptoms.

Diabetes: Antidepressants may increase one's likelihood of getting type 2 diabetes.

Suicidal ideation: When people first start taking them, they may be considered self-harming, especially young people. Your doctor, a crisis line, or the nearest emergency room can assist you.

These health risks are rarer than common side effects.

Effectiveness

They are generally effective. (Photo via Unsplash/Madison Oren)

They're generally effective. However, everyone reacts differently to medication. According to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care, 40–60% of people taking an SSRI or SNRI for depression see some symptom relief within 6-8 weeks.

According to the study, the more severe the depression, the greater the potential benefits.

How do antidepressants function?

Medication can help alleviate the symptoms (Photo via Unsplash/Christopher Lemercier)

While drugs work in different ways, they all have an effect on neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are chemicals in the brain that allow brain cells to connect with each other.

SSRIs: These medications decrease the amount of serotonin absorbed by the brain. That allows brain cells to send and receive messages more easily, resulting in more stable moods.

SNRIs: These raise the levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain. These neurotransmitters are crucial in mood regulation.

TCAs: These control the amount of norepinephrine and serotonin absorbed by the brain. That aids in the reduction of depression and anxiety.

MAOIs: are medications that target the same brain enzyme monoamine oxidase, which also aids in the breakdown of neurotransmitters such as serotonin. That may result in more stable moods and much less anxiety.

Takeaway

Antidepressants can help alleviate the symptoms of conditions like anxiety and depression. They work by rebalancing the neurotransmitter balance in the brain.

SSRIs, SNRIs, TCAs, and NaSSAs are examples of antidepressants. MAOIs are another option, but doctors prescribe them less frequently due to the risk of side effects.

Medications can take several weeks to begin working, and individuals might experience side effects. Alternatives include therapy, diet and exercise, and St. John's wort.

Depression, meanwhile, is a serious medical condition that may necessitate medical treatment. Anyone experiencing depression symptoms should consult a doctor.

Poll : 0 votes