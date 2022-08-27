6 Ways To Overcome Depression Without Medication

Depression is a type of mood disorder that affects a person's attitude and everyday life. It also causes them to have persistent feelings of gloom, despair, and anger. Common symptoms include loss of interest in activities, cognitive difficulties, decreased energy, rumination, poor sleeping habits, and suicidal thoughts.

Depression is a complex disease with multiple causes, including trauma, side effects of medication, family history, chronic illness, loss, bereavement, and more.

Antidepressants are a popular treatment option for those suffering from the condition. There are different types of antidepressants available and each one works differently. The most common ones are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, atypical antidepressants, and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.

Methods to overcome depression

While antidepressants are hugely popular and shown to be effective in most cases, they may prove to be inadequate as depression isn't solely caused by chemical imbalance. Further concerns arise from the side effects of antidepressants such as insomnia, which deters one from taking the medication.

Some prefer to use lifestyle changes and alternative mental health therapeutic techniques in an effort to deal with depression. Fortunately, there are several methods that can be done to manage the ill effects of depression.

1) Dietary habits

What we eat on a regular basis plays a major role in our well-being and mental health. A study has shown that those who consumed fewer fruits, vegetables, and nuts were found to be more susceptible to depression.

Those looking to beat the effects of depression should ensure that their diet consists of good amounts of vegetables, fruits, berries, and nuts. Another key nutrient to consume is omega 3 acids.

These omega 3 acids are found in the foods mentioned above and have strong links to alleviating symptoms of depression. At the same time, it is ideal to restrict high sugary foods as they have been shown to negatively impact brain chemistry.

2) Exercise

Exercise is a great way to deal with depression, according to various studies, as it causes the body to release different chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and endorphins. Endorphins are capable of reducing the perception of pain and making the individual feel good.

Dopamine and serotonin are released when we workout, which makes us feel pleasure and satisfaction. Regular exercise over long periods of time facilitates the production of new brain cells, which makes our brain more resistant to depression.

The main drawback of this approach is that depressed people find it difficult to initiate and maintain exercise routines. However, there are numerous forms of exercise available.

3) Meditation

Meditation is a great resource in the battle against depression. It has the potential to help individuals get out of a depressive episode and prevent relapse, according to a study.

The reason why meditation is helpful is because it allows us to direct our focus on the current moment, and not feel daunted about it. Meditation is also useful in handling painful and negative thoughts.

4) Sleeping patterns

Getting adequate sleep on a regular basis can help us regulate our mood and decrease depressive symptoms. Poor sleep habits are one of the first symptoms of depression and exacerbate a person's declining mental health, according to multiple studies.

Getting regular sleep provides us with ample time to rest and build up our mental energy to deal with dismay. You can strive to develop good sleeping patterns by adhering to a regular slumber schedule, journaling, reading a book, practicing meditation, and using a weighted blanket.

5) Socializing

Depression causes us to isolate and retreat from our social circles. We have reduced energy to interact with people around us, which further exacerbates feelings of seclusion and loneliness.

Social isolation causes significant mental health anguish as it encourages negative coping behaviors like rumination. Those looking to beat mood disorders through social interactions can join a support group, volunteer for a social cause, and schedule activities with loved ones.

6) Therapy

Medication is a perfectly viable treatment option, but there are numerous other options available (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

Studies indicate that therapy is effective in helping people deal with depression. It helps individuals who suffer from depression in multiple ways.

Therapy allows one to identify negative thought processes, work through past events, understand precipitators of symptoms, and set realistic goals for the future.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul