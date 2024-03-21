"I am proud of myself": BTS' Taehyung details his solo endeavors, FRI(END)S release, favorite lyric, first performance, and more in W Korea interview

BTS' Kim Taehyung recently released a collaboration content film with W Korea and French jewelry brand Cartier for his solo single FRI(END)S. In addition, the magazine released a behind-the-scenes interview film on March 21. The singer, in an interview with W Korea, opened up about working on his solo music, his first official performance as a member of BTS, and other details about the latest song.

Taehyung shared that he was enjoying making new music and expressed his pride in working with his team on his solo endeavors. He opened up about self-love and his love for his projects.

"I am proud of myself. I think I always live with pride in my work and my performance with my team and the fans. like I love myself so much and I think I love a lot of what I’m doing."

W Korea dropped a live film of V performing his latest song FRI(END)S for the first time, leaving fans and viewers mesmerized with his live vocals. The media outlet also released an interview film on March 21, featuring the Rainy Days singer, where he shared details about his latest song FRI(END)S.

Kim Taehyung revealed that his latest single was initially set to be a part of his debut album Layover. However, having worked on the song for two years, the BTS member decided to release it as a single. He revealed his favorite lyrics to be,

"But once it cross the line, There's an eye, You and I can't never turn around".

The Slow Dancing singer was asked about what came to mind when he heard the words "first time". The BTS vocalist revealed that it reminded him of the experience of the septet's debut showcase performance. He further explained that although it was a nerve-wracking day for him, he also wished to return to that day.

"When we first performed? Showcase? We debuted at a showcase. It must have been less than 100 people, At that time, there was no official name for ARMY. Honestly. I want to go back to that time. I think it was the most tense/stressful day for me."

In related news, Kim Taehyung set the internet ablaze with his FRI(END)S song release on March 15, taking over the iTunes Chart and Spotify Global Songs Chart, and more.

This full English-language song reached No. 1 in 90 countries within 24 hours of its official release on the platform. Notably, his song also marked the biggest debut day for a K-pop song on Spotify in 2024 with over 4.7 million filtered streams.

Currently, BTS' Kim Taehyung is serving in the military as a member of the Special Duty Team.