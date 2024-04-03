Shailla Khan, who appeared in Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S music video with her husband Shaz Khan shared her experience working with the idol and opened up about their little chat. The two hail from India and reside in the United Kingdom.

The BTS vocalist has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the music industry with his solo music besides being a part of the K-pop group. He has an enormous fan following across the globe including India as one of the countries with millions of BTS ARMYs.

Shailla Khan shared her love for BTS while also talking about the singer's massive popularity in the region. She said,

“People from India and the whole of Asia absolutely adore you”.

Expand Tweet

When Shailla Khan spoke to him about Indian fans, Kim Taehyung acknowledged the love from his fans with a smile and a nod. He also commented on his plans to come to India.

She asked,

“Any plans to come to India?”

To which he replied,

“Ya Ya.. for sure.. for sure.”

Expand Tweet

More about the conversation between the Indian Couple in BTS’s Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S

Kim Taehyung dropped the highly anticipated music video for his latest single FRI(END)S on March 15. Clips from the video went viral on the internet, and fans could not stop talking about it because of its concept.

Directed by Samuel Bradley, the video featured British actress Ruby Sear with multiple individuals who played the part of couples around the Slow Dancing singer. As one of the couples was Indian, many Desi fans rejoiced watching Indians participate in Kim Taehyung’s music video. Recently, Shailla Khan took to Instagram and revealed her interaction with Kim Taehyung.

She revealed that the Layover singer seemed shy initially and did not interact with anyone during the filming. However, during the 40-minute break, he turned around to where the couple sat during their scene and asked them a few questions.

Kim Taehyung asked her if they were a genuine couple, and upon knowing they were indeed a real-life couple, he further inquired where they were from. She answered that they were from India and also revealed that they were not professional actors.

A short while later, V asked her about Indian cuisine and requested some suggestions. Shailla Khan suggested to him one of the most popular Indian street foods known as Panipuri.

Previously, fans also noticed Kim Taehyung in a mart strolling around a section full of Indian snacks and food products. On March 19, 2024, he dropped the behind-the-scenes video titled V ‘FRI(END)S’ MV Making Film on the YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

During the unseen clips, The Rainy Days singer was seen holding the popular Indian noodles Maggi at a grocery store located in London. He was also seen walking down the aisle showcasing his goofy side during the video offering snacks to the crew and staff members.

The mart had sections with other snacks, like Lay's, Kissan Jam, and more. Indian fans expressed their excitement online about more Indian snacks featured.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the BTS member was spotted in the audience at the Hana Bank K League 2024 home match on March 31, 2024. The match was in its fourth round between FC Seoul and Gangwon FC held at Chuncheon's Songam Sports Town Main Stadium. The K-pop idol was seen in his army uniform and along with his fellow troops.

Currently, V is serving in the military as a member of the Special Duty Team.