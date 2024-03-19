BTS’ Taehyung seen picking up Maggi and including a section full of Indian snacks in the making of ‘FRI(END)S’ MV, leaves fans stunned

BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, has been in the news lately since the release of his new single, FRI(END)S. On March 19, 2024, the South Korean musician released the behind-the-scene footage titled V ‘FRI(END)S’ MV Making Film on his company's secondary YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. The video chronicles the filmmaking process of the hit R&B song, released on March 15, and stars British actress Ruby Sears.

Meanwhile, in the behind-the-scenes video, fans noted that the BTS member was shopping for Indian snacks at a grocery store in London. He walks down the aisle that displayed Indian snacks, such as Lays, Maggi, Kissan Jam, and more.

Fans react to Taehyung picking up Indian snacks in the making of 'FRI(END)S' MV

The Indian fan base of BTS, in particular, was ecstatic to witness their idol munching down on some of the most well-liked Indian foods. When a dedicated BTS fan posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), she was excited and quoted Taehyung, who said he wanted to eat Maggi while clutching a pack.

The BTS ARMY places great importance on their favorite idol acknowledging any product from a certain country. During the filming of his new song FRI(END)S in London, Taehyung was spotted sauntering around an Indian grocery shop, which was a memorable occasion for his Indian fans.

Fans were also reminded of BTS member Jimin's Weverse post in which he wrote "I Love You" in 25 other languages, including Hindi, to express his love to his fan base while he continues his enlistment.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to express their delight at Taehyung picking out Indian snacks.

BTS' Taehyung gives fans a glimpse into the making of FRI(END)S MV in London

On March 19, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels) released the V ‘FRI(END)S’ MV Making Film on BANGTANTV. The video revealed several details that did not make it to the final cut of the official music video. For instance, British actress Ruby Sears is making pancakes and successfully flings one on the pan, making Taehyung and the crew laugh.

Furthermore, the behind-the-scenes YouTube footage gave fans several reasons to humorously react to Taehyung's mischievous nature as the singer asks his staff to drive faster and "hit" him. To add context, in the official music video of FRI(END)S, the musician gets hit by a car twice and meets his untimely demise.

Hence, during the filming, the BTS idol asked his staff to drive faster and hit him, giving his fans a laugh.

"It’s so easy so tell them they can come closer to me. What’s scary about that? Tell them they can come faster... tell them to come faster."

The film-making video highlighted the singer-songwriter's funny and animated nature, much to the delight of his fandom. Fans shared their favorite snippets online and laughed among themselves to see the BTS idol swoon over Indian snacks, purchasing Maggi, Indian Pav bread, and Kissan Jam.

The musician also opened a box of Pringles at the store and started eating from it even before the billing. Since he did not want to be the only one involved in his mischief, the idol started handing the Pringles chips to his staff, which further amused netizens.

FRI(END)S has surpassed 8.5 million streams on Spotify as of March 19, 2024. The song has climbed to #1 on the iTunes' Top Song Chart in 87 Countries as of March 16, 2024.