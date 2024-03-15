"It's a song full of charms": BTS Taehyung delves deeper into 'FRI(END)S' and shares it was written & recorded before his debut solo album 'Layover'

BTS star Kim Taehyung, who often goes by his stage moniker V, dropped his much-awaited single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST. The melodious R&B track was released alongside an official press release from his agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

The musician stated in the press release that he had composed and recorded the track way before he released his debut solo album Layover:

"FRI (END) S is a song that was recorded before the release of 'Layover', FRI(END)S is a song that confesses the desire to end a friendship and develop it into something more."

Fans were astonished to learn how the artist had woven the lyrics of 'FRI(END)S' into the music way before he launched himself as a soloist. V's solo debut album, Layover, was out on September 8, 2023. It consisted of five swoon-worthy songs about love and conveyed the emotions that one endures after being separated from their significant other.

Expand Tweet

Taehyung brings a new freshness & melody in FRI(END)S which tugs at everyone's heartstrings

In FRI(END)S music video, a disgruntled and lonely Kim Taehyung dominates the opening sequence as he sees lovebirds everywhere, including bus stops, restaurants, and even on the streets. But he is alone and finds it difficult to cope. Out of spite, he even throws a wedding ring as a man kneels down to propose to his partner.

After this, he meets with an accident and wakes up in a parallel realm with his girlfriend, portrayed by British actress Ruby Sears. In the parallel world, everything is different. While other couples seem to be disappointed with one another and are quarreling, Taehyung glides blissfully with his girlfriend through the madness. However, the musician gets hit by a car again. Later when he wakes up, the scenario reverses as he is secluded once again - all by himself.

In both the contrasting views, two aspects remain constant: his yearning to be deeply loved and his impending death.

The music video concept is distinct as Taehyung sets a new precedent by crafting a storyline that depicts background artists kissing passionately onscreen, while V is shown devoid of love. The Sweet Night crooner appears to be living in two different universes and these timeframes can be distinguished visually by using different color schemes.

As per BIGHIT MUSIC's press release, the BTS idol mentioned that he was on a quest for a song "full of charm" that could be presented to his fans—the ARMY. Talking about his latest track, V said:

"“FRI(END)S is a song I prepared because I was looking for a song that I could share with my fans. I think Army will like it as it’s a song full of charm. So Army I hope you enjoy it to your heart’s content."

Expand Tweet

BTS' Taehyung's latest pop single FRI(END)S is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.