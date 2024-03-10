"Giving us spoilers": ARMYs bewildered as BTS Taehyung's upcoming track 'FRI(END)S' was allegedly seen playing in 'Jinny’s Kitchen Retreat'

On March 9, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official teaser of BTS's Taehyung's upcoming single FRI(END)S. The highly anticipated track has gained massive attention for being the second solo release by R&B maestro Kin Taehyung, also known as V. Meanwhile, on March 10, an X user (@naver_taehyung) shared an old clip of Prime Video's Jinny's Kitchen Retreat where the BTS idol was seen accidentally playing the tune of FRI(END)S.

The clip shows that the For Us singer was vibing to songs in the car as actor Choi Woo-shik drove the wheels. Allegedly, the tune from V's upcoming single started to play. V then took his phone in a composed manner and selected a different song. BTS ARMY claimed that the tune matches the one that was heard in the official teaser clip for the upcoming song. Another fan wrote on X,

"We’ve been so oblivious that Taehyung has been giving us spoilers of FRI(END)S but we didn’t even get a hint or notice it"

"Taehyung truly is a spoiler king": Fans speculate that the idol had composed the track before Jinny's Kitchen Retreat

In a real-world setting, the teaser showed BTS's Taehyung battling feelings of loneliness while in a crowded place. In the first moments of the video, the singer-songwriter was shown sitting alone in a room, fumbling to eat his cold takeaway.

In the next scene, he goes inside a diner and is surrounded by happy couples, which stands in stark contrast to his serious black-and-white appearance and a life filled with angst and yearning to be loved. The BTS idol evoked a strong sense of melancholic desire throughout the teaser, suggesting a story of severe loneliness or unfulfilled love which further fuelled anticipation of the final release of the track.

However, after the clip from Jinny's Kitchen Retreat resurfaced online, ARMYs went digging for more spoilers in the Prime Video variety show that stars Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi.

Some fans brought up the fact that this was the reason the song seemed familiar to them since they had heard it played accidentally by the BTS idol on the show. Others stated that they would rewatch Jinny's Kitchen to be sure they hadn't missed any more spoilers. Here's how fans reacted:

For the unversed, Jinny's Kitchen was released in February 2023 on Prime Video. It took viewers on a journey into Mexico's small town where BTS's V and the cast of the show operated a kitchen as the task of the show. The cast collaborated to offer Korean street cuisine to their patrons in the Mexican town of Bacalar.

Following this, two special episodes were released in November 2023 where the cast reunited for a "retreat" for fun and games. Jinny's Kitchen Retreat reopened with the ensemble reconnecting for better communication and collaboration.

FRI(END)S is set to be globally released on March 15, 2024, along with an official music video. According to the press release by BIGHIT MUSIC, the song is a pop and R&B track that narrates a passionate and witty tale of love.