“Bombastic side eyes”: Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s reaction to Choi Woo-shik forgetting a BTS’ song on Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off trailer goes viral

The return of BTS' Taehyung, aka V, to Jinny's Kitchen will be joined by Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu Mi. A new Jinny's Kitchen spin-off teaser from tvN was released on October 4, 2023, and it sent the internet into a laugh riot due to the silly behavior of the Wooga Squad members.

In an activity where they had to construct phrases using the initials Na PD had given them, the cast and crew from the video convened. When Choi Woo-shik's turn arrived, he was given the initials "Blood" and "Sweat". The initials were a reference to BTS' well-known song Blood, Sweat & Tears, as anybody may infer. The Our Beloved Summer actor nevertheless erred in providing the appropriate response.

As astonished as everyone else, Jung Yu-mi exclaimed "Tears" in response right away. Furthermore, without even trying to conceal his amusement, BTS' Taehyung gave his fellow Wooga Squad member a hilarious side-eye. After seeing what occurred, not only the viewers but the crew on the sets were rolling with laughter as well.

As announced by tvN, the episode of the spin-off Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen (literal title) is scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2023, at 8:40 pm Korean Standard Time on tvN.

"He's ready to throw hands": Fans react hilariously to BTS' Taehyung's funny reaction towards Woo-shik in the trailer

The Jinny's Kitchen gang, which also includes BTS member Taehyung, along with Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu-mi, reunites in the teaser. Jinny's Kitchen, a prequel to the well-liked reality series Youn's Kitchen, made its debut earlier this year, in 2023. When the recognizable Wooga Squad is present, one can anticipate a considerable amount of silliness.

Following this lighthearted interaction, fans went to town on the internet, expressing their hilarious take on the matter and saying that LAYOVER album singer and songwriter, Taehyung, was ready to end Woo-shik.

After the illustrious debut of the famed Wooga squad on Lee Seo-jin's cooking program, Jinny's Kitchen, the show's popularity increased. This amusing variety program, which was filmed in the Mexican town of Bacalar, asked each participant to take on a different role, resulting in an incredible blend of entertainment and gastronomy.

Korean street cuisine was delectably introduced to a devoted audience through Jinny's Kitchen, and the show is also available on Disney+Hotsar. On top of that, the popular television program Youn's Kitchen, which ran for two seasons, was the basis for the variety show Jinny's Kitchen.

The show involves Jung Yu-mi, who plays the director, Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon as the executive director, and Lee Seo-jin as the CEO of a fictitious café. Further, the program featured two lethargic interns played by the popular actor Choi Woo Shik and the global megastar BTS' V, alias Kim Taehyung.

Meanwhile, BTS member Kim Taehyung recently released his debut solo album LAYOVER on September 8, 2023, which comprises the tracks Slow Dancing, For Us, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and Blue. Furthermore, Park Seo-joon's Hollywood debut MCU movie, The Marvels, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 10, 2023.