"It's gonna be sooo fun": Fans go crazy as BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and more get chaotic in Jinny's Kitchen's spin-off teaser

Lee Seo-Jin's culinary show, Jinny's Kitchen, skyrocketed to fame following the star-studded appearance of the renowned Wooga squad on the show. Filmed in the Mexican town of Bacalar, this entertaining variety show invited each member to assume distinctive roles, creating an impressive fusion of entertainment and cuisine. Jinny's Kitchen took on the delicious task of introducing Korean street food to a passionate audience.

In this delectable culinary adventure, viewers got to know the cast of characters who made the show a hit. Seo Jin, the serious-minded boss; Yu Mi, the fresh executive; Seo Jun, the new head of the kitchen; Woo Shik, the trusted employee; and Tae Hyung, the ambitious newcomer, embarked on a delightful journey serving customers with a side of heartfelt camaraderie. The moments when customers recognized V added a playful touch to the proceedings.

Now, this lovable culinary crew is gearing up for a delightful reunion in a special spin-off episode, joined by the ingenious production director, Na Yeong Seok.

Jinny's Kitchen members collaborate with Na PD for their next adventure

Production Director Na Yeoung-Seok is renowned for his knack for concocting creative challenges that he bestows upon beloved Korean celebrities. From K-pop groups to individual stars, nearly everyone in the industry has tasted the albeit demanding challenges set by him.

The original series boasted an impressive 11 episodes, featuring the cast taking on the roles of chefs, cleaners, and servers, all while dishing out generous servings of humor and hilarious interactions that had the audience in splits. Unfortunately, the series had to be abruptly canceled and taken down due to unforeseen circumstances, primarily related to the closure of the restaurant.

However, fans can now rejoice, as Jinny's Kitchen is making a grand return with the same beloved cast in a much-anticipated alleged spin-off episode slated for release on October 12, 2023.

A playful teaser video was released on YouTube, igniting excitement among fans. With the presence of BTS' V, this upcoming episode or set of episodes promises to be a completely delightful and humorous affair, and fans can't wait to have their screens tuned in on October 12. The series was broadcast via Amazon Prime during the previous season; however, this time the medium of release is supposedly set to be YouTube itself.

Talking about this teaser, the cast will divert from their usual culinary duties to engage in a series of entertaining games. These games will include Jegichagi, group skipping, and guessing games that will add an extra layer of fun and entertainment, providing a glimpse into what's to come in the upcoming episode.

Even though it has not been officially confirmed if there will be a whole new season or just one episode or a bunch of episodes of the show Jinny's Kitchen, whatever has to come will bring joy to the audiences.

The presence of the members of the Wooga Squad in Jinny's Kitchen was one of the main reasons for the immense popularity of this show.Thee Wooga squad consists of popular members and friends Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, and BTS' V, along with some other people like Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.