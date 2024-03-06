“Dead again”: Internet gets busy conjecturing theories as BTS Taehyung releases the short film for his upcoming single 'FRI(END)S'

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, released the official short film for his upcoming digital single FRI(END)S on March 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. KST. The video was uploaded to the official YouTube channel of HYBE Labels.

The upcoming track is a R&B and pop love song that is supposed to be witty. The latest short film gave fans a peek at the concept of the upcoming track, which also had an upbeat melody in the backdrop.

The visually arresting opening shot of the FRI(END)S short film featured an apple with the words "FRIENDS" and "END" engraved on opposing sides in juxtaposing fonts. The core of human relationships is captured by this potent visual metaphor, where the path frequently starts with the warmth and companionship of friendship but ends with the sobering truth of a goodbye.

However, the short film has made way for several theories online as fans became busy trying to comprehend the video.

"CONNECT THE DOTS": Fans explore Taehyung's recently released short film of FRI(END)S

With several intriguing takes on the name of Taehyung's next digital single, the shirt film delved deeper into the philosophical analysis. The word "friend," which conjured up feelings of security and familiarity, opened each sequence in the video and ended with the heartbreaking reminder of "end."

The film skillfully connected the entwined philosophical connotations of beginnings and ends via numerous incarnations and provoked the audience to consider the intricacies of interpersonal relationships and the melancholy essence of saying goodbye.

However, several fans came up with their theories and shared them online. Some highlighted the famous dumpling incident between Taehyung and Jimin, where they allegedly didn't speak to one another for two weeks due to a fight over dumplings.

Another fan brought up Run BTS! episode 88, where Taehyung betrayed Jimin and tagged him during the game where the members had to gather words to win points. Each player was given a sticker-tag target where they had to tag their target (player) to win. Jimin wasn't aware of the fact that he was Taehyung's target, and the Layover singer subtly blindsided Jimin and tagged him.

Others noted the usage of the red string in weaving the term "friends" on a T-shirt in one of the sequences. They connected it with Suga's statement from the 2022 BTS Festa dinner, where the idol suggested a red string for their friendship tattoos.

It is important to note that the short film deftly examines the fleeting nature of relationships through symbolism and emphasizes how the first happiness of camaraderie may eventually give way to the certainty of separation. However, this didn't stop the ARMYs from digging up old, funny BTS conflicts.

Several ARMYs connected the short film with an Instagram post of Taehyung from December 2023, before he enlisted in the military. The monochromatic post showed the musician in a black fur coat with blood trickling down his forehead.

To this date, fans are clueless about the story behind that post and speculate that the picture could be behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming FRI(END)S music video.

The song is a combination of melodic pop, soulful undertones, and current R&B elements. It is described as having all-English lyrics that dig into sympathetic and witty romance. FRI(END)S by BTS' Taehyung will be released on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST (12 a.m. ET).