"IT'S GONNA BE A SAD BANGER"- Songwriter Riley McDonough unveils contribution to Taehyung's 'FRI(END)S' lyrics, sending fans into a frenzy

In an exciting turn of events, Korean media reports that BTS Taehyung's upcoming single, FRI(END)S, boasts lyrics entirely in English. Adding to the excitement, songwriter Riley McDonough, recognized for co-writing Joji's hit Glimpse of Us, spills the beans that he contributed to the lyrics of V's latest musical venture.

The confirmation of this news came directly from the songwriter Riley, who shared the update on his Instagram handle, @rileymcdonough, reposting it on his Instagram story and tagging the BTS member's account handle, @thv.

Connor McDonough, sibling to Riley, also shared his brother's story on his handle, further confirming the news. They also shared the same on their X accounts:

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly reacted to the exciting news. A fan on X assumed that the song would be a "SAD BANGER."

Expand Tweet

Celebration ignites as Glimpse of Us songwriter Riley McDonough reportedly contributes to Taehyung's latest single

Riley McDonough, formerly involved in co-writing music for his band Before You Exit, has shifted his focus to collaborating with diverse artists. His recent accomplishments include co-writing Joji's single Glimpse of Us, which soared to #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and claimed the top spots on both the Global and US Spotify Charts.

BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) officially announced the digital single FRI(END)S by the BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung. The revelation took place on March 3, 2024, at midnight KST, as the label shared the news on their official X account and Weverse.

Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST, the upcoming single by the 28-year-old singer-songwriter promises to be a love song within the Pop Soul R&B genre. Enthusiastic fans flooded social media platforms to express their joy at Riley's recent involvement in creating the newest single.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans eagerly await this musical treat, it's worth noting some of Riley McDonough's notable contributions to the music scene:

We Go Down Together- Dove Cameron and Khalid

Red Flags- Mimi Webb

Cold As Ice- Ava Max.

Wonder Woman- John Legend

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the term "Friends" has entered the BTS discography. The 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 features a track titled Friends, performed by Taehyung and Jimin.

However, FRI(END)S by V takes a different direction, particularly with its focus on English lyrics and a unique artistic storytelling approach.

Kim Taehyung's enlistment in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, marked the beginning of his mandatory 18 months of service. Despite this, he strategically pre-recorded various projects, ensuring a steady stream of digital releases during his absence from the entertainment scene.

Following the success of his debut solo album Layover, released on September 8, 2023, which featured a fusion of jazz, contemporary pop, and R&B, fans eagerly anticipate the latest upcoming single. The collaboration between Taehyung and Riley McDonough has stirred up significant excitement, setting the stage for what promises to be a melancholic yet captivating musical journey.