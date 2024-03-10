"Never been more confused": Internet left baffled as BTS' Taehyung releases new 'FRI(END)S' Concept Photo 2

BTS star Kim Taehyung sent his fans into a frenzy as HYBE released the latest FRI(END)S concept 2 photos on March 11, 2024 (KST). The new release comes after the company dropped the first set of concept photos on March 9.

In the new images, the Love Me Again singer is seen in several outfits and one of the pictures features him in a leather jacket with headphones. The BTS ARMY was over the moon when the new images were released online and began guessing about the concept of the upcoming track.

Expand Tweet

"Is Taehyung going to be cupid?:" Fans react to the latest concept photos of the BTS idol

Expand Tweet

The K-pop artist initially revealed a few days ago that FRI(END)S will be digitally released on March 15. The forthcoming song will be a pop-soul R&B-inspired track, according to a press release from BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE).

Previously, Taehyung was seen with an eyebrow piercing in the first set of concept images and donned a black suit with kohl under his eyes in the teaser video, exuding an eerie vibe.

Meanwhile, the latest set of concept photos featuring the idol left the internet speculating about the theme of the upcoming release as it gave off a charming, and warm aura.

Expand Tweet

In the new pictures, Taehyung is seen sitting on a sofa wearing a casual T-shirt and a leather jacket as he holds hands with two individuals. This made several ARMYs wonder if he would portray the role of Cupid and bring people together in the upcoming track.

In other pictures, the Rainy Days singer-songwriter is seen wearing baggy jeans with a leather jacket, headphones, and a stripped muffler as he walks beneath the autumn leaves, highlighting the fall season.

The images exuded a warm vibe and some fans believed that the pictures reminded them of the Hollywood film Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. This is also one of Taehyung's favorite movies and the BTS idol has spoken about the same during several interviews.

The latest pictures created a stir online as fans flocked to X to share their views and sentiments on the subject.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On March 6, the Stigma singer released a short film for his upcoming R&B track. The film showcased items including an apple with the words "FRIENDS" and "END" carved on it, breakfast dishes, crossword puzzles, and a T-shirt with "FRIENDS" stitched on it with a red string. The clip highlighted themes of friendship, desire, relationships ending, and eternity and fuelled the anticipation among the BTS ARMY.

On Saturday, March 9, the member of BTS released a sneak peek as he shared the official teaser clip for his upcoming solo single. The 35-second teaser featured Taehyung in a new avatar and gave fans a glimpse of the vocals and melodies of the upcoming track.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming solo single FRI(END)S follows Taehyung's debut solo mini-album Layover, which was released on September 8, 2023.