“He’s giving another yearning anthem”: ARMYs adorably swoon over BTS’ Taehyung's FRI(END)S’ song’s description released by BigHit Entertainment

According to a report from Sports Chosun Daily on Naver, there's a new update regarding BTS member Taehyung's upcoming single FRI(END)S. BigHit Entertainment, BTS' management company, has provided the media with a description of the song and its theme. Initially, fans had anticipated the song to have a dark and heartbreaking concept.

However, they were surprised to learn that it is actually a "sweet confession" song. This unexpected revelation left fans both confused and delighted. What was once thought to be a song filled with angst is now perceived as a sweet and lovely track. One X, reacting to the news, wrote:

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their mixed emotions but ultimately conveyed their best wishes and excitement towards Taehyung, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver an excellent song regardless of its theme.

Taehyung's FRI(END)S is a sweet confession song as revealed by BigHit Entertainment

On March 10, 2024, at midnight KST, BigHit Music released the first teaser for V's new digital single FRI(END)S on BTS' official YouTube channel. The teaser featured scenes from the FRI(END)S music video along with a snippet of the song.

In the teaser, V is seen dining alone, letting out a deep sigh, portraying a lonely atmosphere. His solitary figure creates a dark and cold ambiance. As the scene transitions, Taehyung can be seen amidst a crowd expressing love for each other, yet he remains alone, in a black and white blazer set with a serious look on his face, gazing forward.

Based on the title and scenes in the teaser, fans initially speculated that the song would revolve around heartbreak, suggesting a conclusion to V's friendship with his partner as implied by the bracket in the song name. However, expectations were overturned when Big Hit Music released a statement in their official press release on March 10 about the song.

Swaying away from everyone’s expectations, they released an official description of the song, saying,

"V's digital single 'FRI(END)S' is a sweet 'confession song' that goes well with the pink spring. It's a pop soul R&B song that starts off warmly like how buds sprout on a spring day and gradually escalates with the flow of emotions"

This description implies that Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S is a song characterized by sweetness and emotional depth, fitting for the spring season. The term "confession song" suggests that the lyrics may express feelings of love or affection, akin to confessing one's emotions to someone special. The comparison to the pink spring might imply that the song's vibe aligns with the gentle, romantic atmosphere associated with the blooming of flowers in the spring season.

Furthermore, labeling the song as pop soul R&B indicates its musical genre, hinting at a fusion of pop, soul, and R&B elements, in contrast with the fans’ initial thoughts about it being a serious and silent song.

Fans were confused as they were not expecting it to be a song as described by BTS' company, however, they are surely here for it and put their trust in V’s vocals:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Taehyung's new song's date draws closer, fans fasten themselves with excitement. As they have already received not only a visual but also an audio glimpse of the song, they are thrilled to find out how this "sweet confession" song will turn out.