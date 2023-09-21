"This is an imaginative, multidimensional musician": BTS’ V stuns fans with his vocals in Slow Dancing and Love Me Again’s live band session

In a delightful surprise for ARMYs, K-pop sensation BTS' Kim Taehyung, famously known as V, treated his fans to a soulful live band session. This enchanting musical experience showcased V's exceptional vocal abilities as he sang two songs from his recent album, Layover. The session featured the same band that had accompanied him during his performance of For Us, which had proved to be a truly immersive experience for fans.

The setlist included the songs Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, creating a harmonious blend of V's "multidimensional" vocals and the talents of the seven other musicians and singers.

Expand Tweet

Uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel on September 21, 2023, this live band session has a lively, calming, and vintage vibe, enhanced by the presence of traditional instruments in the set. As per fans, the inclusion of a saxophone, played by V himself, added an exceptional touch to the performance, which is widely known to be his favorite instrument.

"MUSIC IN HIS BLOOD": BTS' Kim Taehyung impresses fans with his vocals and playfulness in the recent live band session

Expand Tweet

Just when fans thought V had concluded all the promotions for his solo debut album Layover, he surprised ARMYs with a gracious encore. Two mesmerizing videos were released, featuring V performing the first and third songs from his album, Love Me Again and Slow Dancing.

Fans couldn't help but appreciate the entire crew who contributed to the magical atmosphere and clearly enjoyed witnessing Taehyung's ravishing performance. Further, even the band could be seen enjoying themselves while listening to the For Us singer and cheered for him. V was seen wearing a stylish brown suede blazer paired with a beige t-shirt, that was complemented by much darker beige trousers.

Expand Tweet

During the song Slow Dancing, V showcased his saxophone skills, a passion of the BTS member that ARMYs are well aware of, by playing the instrument with elegant finesse. The band members—two guitarists, a pianist, two chorus singers, a drummer, and a flutist—all contributed to the musical harmony as well.

In both performances, V's ending fairy ritual was done, where he humorously collapsed into the accent chair he was sitting on as if tired from all the work, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

However, the spotlight remained firmly on the BTS member and his extraordinary vocals. Overwhelmed with emotion, fans took to Twitter to shower their beloved artist with praise and adoration, grateful for this enchanting musical gift.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Twitter is currently ablaze with ARMYs expressing their admiration and emotions, with comments flooding in to laud V's exceptional talent and the immersive live band session.

As ARMYs eagerly await more enchanting performances and surprises from BTS' V, this live band session etched itself as a cherished memory in their hearts.