"Sounds like song of the year": Fans go gaga as BTS' V rolls out the official teaser for his upcoming solo track, FRI(END)S

On Saturday, March 9, BTS' V, known as Kim Taehyung, released the first official teaser clip of his upcoming solo song, FRI(END)S. While the idol is currently serving his mandatory military service, he had prepared his solo projects before he departed for fans to enjoy and listen to during his absence in the industry.

The idol, who already shook the industry and deeply impressed his fans with his solo debut album Layover, has returned with another slow RnB song. The teaser hints at the aesthetics that the music video will showcase and the direction of the song's vocals.

Though the snippet of the idol's falsetto was no longer than five seconds, fans are already in love with it and can't wait to hear it in full glory. FRI(END)S is slated for release on March 15 at 1 PM KST, and fans have been preparing to showcase their love and support for V's solo comeback despite his current absence in the industry.

Fans can't stop talking about the first official teaser of BTS' V's upcoming solo comeback, FRI(END)S

After the idol's solo debut album, Layover rolled out in September 2023, V has returned with another solo project. Recently, BigHit Entertainment announced that the idol would release FRI(END)S on March 15, 1 PM KST. Following the announcement, a minute-long short film was also released, which has garnered the attention of many fans.

From the short film and the song's title, fans could guess that the track's theme revolves more or less around friendships or relationships that have ended or disintegrated. Fans also felt that the song would most likely be sad, given the aesthetics employed in the short film. As fans continued building their theories around the song, they were thrilled to learn more about what the song holds.

While the teaser was no longer than 35 seconds, fans gathered much information from the same. The teaser kickstarts with the idol eating old take-out noodles alone at his dinner table, and this already sets the tone that the songs and the music video would revolve around themes of loneliness. Another snippet that cemented this fan theory is the last shot of the teaser.

The idol is dressed in a black-and-white suit, looking grimly into the camera. However, people around him seem happy and thriving with their partners. The teaser also showcased a small snippet of the song, and fans were deeply impressed with the falsetto that V showcased. Though fans know the idol's vocal abilities, they feel his solo music allows them to appreciate his music style more deeply.

Many couples surrounding V towards the end of the FRI(END)S teaser seem LGBTQ+, and fans couldn't be happier about the inclusion and representation.