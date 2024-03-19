BTS Taehyung's 'FRI(END)S' debuts at #1 globally, with the Instrumental at #9, and #9 in the USA on the Top Songs Debut chart on Spotify

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is making waves in the music industry with his latest solo release, "FRI(END)S." On March 19, 2024, Spotify unveiled its weekly Top Songs Debut chart for March 15 - 17, 2024, revealing V's remarkable achievements.

"FRI(END)S" debuted at #1 globally, while the Instrumental version of the same song secured the 9th position. The track claimed the 9th spot on the USA chart on Spotify's Top Songs Debut chart.

Taehyung's digital single 'FRI(END)S', released on March 15, 2024, captivated audiences worldwide with its enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The pop-soul R&B track features V's soulful vocals, effortlessly navigating between low and high ranges, creating a mesmerizing auditory experience.

With its clever wordplay, the song expresses the desire to deepen a longstanding friendship, aptly incorporating 'END' within 'FRIENDS.'

BTS Taehyung breaks multiple records with his latest hit "FRI(END)S"

In a press release, the BTS member stated that he had composed and recorded 'FRI(END)S' long before the release of his debut solo album, Layover.

The track's popularity soared upon its release, breaking significant records on Spotify and iTunes. On its debut day, the song amassed an impressive 4,728,233 streams on Spotify, securing the 7th position on the Daily Top Songs Global chart. This achievement set a new record for 2024, marking the highest streaming count for a male solo artist worldwide and a K-pop solo artist on Spotify.

The single quickly climbed to the 4th spot on the Global Digital Artist Ranking chart, further solidifying Taehyung's status as a global music sensation. The song's success extended to iTunes, where it reached #1 in 90 countries within days of its release.

Notably, the music video for 'FRI(END)S' debuted at #1 on YouTube's Global Top Music Videos chart, receiving acclaim from major music critics. NME also praised Taehyung's vocal prowess, highlighting his ability to effortlessly navigate a wide vocal range with grace and confidence. The music video's success on various platforms underscores V's global appeal and influence in the music industry.

Despite his commitments in the military, Taehyung continues to surprise and delight fans with his musical endeavours. His collaborations with artists such as UMI for the song 'wherever u r' and IU for 'Love wins all' have garnered widespread acclaim, further cementing his reputation as a versatile and talented artist.

As V and his fellow BTS members are all currently serving in the military and preparing for their return as a group by June 2025, fans eagerly anticipate more groundbreaking music and performances from the iconic K-pop sensation.