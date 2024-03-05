BTS Kim Taehyung has once again charmed fans with his multifaceted talents, this time in the realm of commercial production. On March 5, 2024, Compose Coffee, the South Korean coffee company, treated fans to a delightful behind-the-scenes look at the making film of their recent ad campaigns featuring the idol.

The footage showcases the idol deeply engaged in the production process, actively participating in discussions about angles, shots, and various aspects of the shoot. Fans were thrilled to witness the level of involvement Taehyung displayed in bringing the brand's vision to life.

The caption written by the brand along with the video reads:

"No matter how much you think about it, This making film is no joke. Watching it again for the millionth time." (as translated by Google)

His dedication to the craft and attention to detail during the shoot left fans in awe, reinforcing their admiration for his diverse talents.

Fans in awe after seeing Taehyung's involvement in the latest production film released by Compose Coffee

On January 15, 2024, the coffee company released its initial ad campaign starring the Love Me Again singer. Fans were quick to notice film references in the video, drawing parallels to The French Dispatch and Big Fish. Speculations arose that the idol, known for his love of European rom-com films, might have suggested incorporating these references.

Fans applauded the seamless blend of the film visuals and cinematography with Compose Coffee's color palette, elevating the overall aesthetic of the campaign.

Two days after the release of the ad, the Rainy Days singer even took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the director, Yu Kwang-goeng, who beautifully executed his ideas in the advertisement video.

Enthusiastic fans flooded social media platforms to share their pride in witnessing Taehyung actively engaging in the shoot.

In December 2023, Kim Taehyung officially became the brand ambassador for Compose Coffee. The collaboration proved to be a success for both parties, with the musician reportedly receiving over $4.6 million for his involvement in photoshoots and ad campaigns. The appointment of him as the face of Compose Coffee resulted in a substantial increase in subscribers for the company, gaining over 2.6 million new users on its app.

The impact of this collaboration extended beyond traditional marketing avenues. Compose Coffee introduced coffee cup holder sleeves featuring the Singularity singer, sparking a trend among Korean enthusiasts.

While Taehyung and his fellow BTS members are currently fulfilling their military service duties, their presence continues to be felt in various aspects of popular culture. Fans eagerly anticipate their return to the spotlight as a full group in June 2025.