"Everything he touches becomes GOLD": Fans praise Kim Taehyung's impact as Compose Coffee's application subscribers exceed 10M mark

On Saturday, December 30, fans started praising Kim Taehyung for his worldwide impact and how he has led to a drastic increase in the number of Compose Coffee's application subscribers. It has exceeded 10 million since he was appointed the model for the beverage brand.

The second-largest coffee franchise in South Korea, Compose Coffee announced on December 20 that they have appointed the Love Me Again singer as their new model to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary and stated in their statement:

"We are happy to work with a global artist loved by people all over the world regardless of gender and age. Through synergy with the 21st-century pop icon' BTS V, Compose Coffee will achieve even greater growth next year. It will be a time to take a step forward."

As the brand's visibility across all social media platforms has skyrocketed since they appointed Kim Taehyung as their model, fans can not stop praising his impact and complimenting his contribution to the brand. One user tweeted:

"KIM TAEHYUNG effect !!! Everything he touches becomes GOLD !! My Brightest Bear !!!"

Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung for his worldwide impact

As reported by the aforementioned outlet, Compose Coffee launched its application in 2021 for customers allowing them to order beverages in advance and reduce the pickup time for convenience. It is a location-based service that enables customers to explore the nearest store related to the brand.

They can use the pre-setting option of the application to order the number of beverages they want including taste preferences. Customers can also pick up their pre-ordered beverages and do not need to follow the regular queue.

As the number of subscribers has exceeded ten million on Compose Coffee's application, fans all over social media are crediting it to the impact and influence of Kim Taehyung.

They are stating that it is due to the selection of the Love Me Again singer as their model and how many fans have supported V's solo endorsement endeavors leading to the growth of Compose Coffee's brand.

Fans are reacting to Kim Taehyung's impact as Compose Coffee's application subscribers exceed the 10 million mark:

In recent updates, the world has celebrated Kim Tae-hyung's birthday, and several Celine and Compose Coffee advertisements have been on display in the streets of South Korea.

Fans are flocking to places in Seoul to catch a glimpse of Compose Coffee advertisements featuring Kim Tae-hyung and to purchase the coffee since V has been appointed as the model for the brand.

The Love Me Again singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service and is scheduled to be discharged from his duty in 2025.