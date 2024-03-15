  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • BTS Taehyung's 'FRI(END)S' breaks the record with most iTunes Worldwide #1's in 2024, surpassing Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?'(extended mix)

BTS Taehyung's 'FRI(END)S' breaks the record with most iTunes Worldwide #1's in 2024, surpassing Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?'(extended mix)

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Mar 15, 2024 12:03 GMT
BTS V
BTS V's 'FRI(END)S' breaks record with most iTunes Worldwide #1's in 2024 (Images via Instagram/@thv @arianagrande)

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, known as V, recently released his highly anticipated solo single FRI(END)S on various major music platforms, accompanied by a captivating music video on YouTube.

The track has swiftly made history by securing the most spots on iTunes Worldwide #1's in 2024, totaling an impressive 81 #1's (and counting), thus surpassing Ariana Grande's yes, and? (extended mix).

Released on March 15, the music video delighted K-pop enthusiasts with its visual spectacle, starring Taehyung and British actress Ruby Sear. Renowned British photographer and director Samuel Bradley helmed the direction of the music video, adding to its allure.

Fans poured their love into the song, propelling it to surpass one million views on YouTube at a remarkable speed, making it the fastest music video in 2024 to achieve this milestone.

youtube-cover

Ariana Grande, with her comeback single Yes, and? released on January 12, initially dominated the charts, reaching #1 on iTunes in over 76 countries. However, the idol's FRI(END)S have now overtaken this feat, claiming the top spot in 81 countries and still climbing.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S secures the most #1 iTunes Worldwide spot in 81 countries

BIGHIT MUSIC released the music video for FRI(END)S at 1 p.m. Korean Standard Time on March 15. Despite being in the military, Taehyung remains committed to providing fans with engaging content and projects.

Taehyung's latest release garnered widespread attention for its intriguing storyline, further driving the audience to streaming apps and securing its position as the song with the most #1 spots on iTunes Worldwide in 2024, surpassing Ariana Grande's previous record.

The song's success extends globally, to a vast list of countries. Here is a complete list of the countries at the time of writing:

  1. ARGENTINA
  2. ARMENIA
  3. AUSTRALIA
  4. AZERBAIJAN
  5. BAHRAIN
  6. BELARUS
  7. BELGIUM
  8. BOLIVIA
  9. BRAZIL
  10. BRUNEI
  11. BULGARIA
  12. CANADA
  13. CAYMAN ISLAND
  14. CHILE
  15. COLOMBIA
  16. COSTA RICA
  17. CYPRUS
  18. DENMARK
  19. ECUADOR
  20. EGYPT
  21. ESTONIA
  22. FINLAND
  23. FRANCE
  24. GHANA
  25. GREECE
  26. GUATEMALA
  27. HONDURAS
  28. HONG KONG
  29. HUNGARY
  30. INDIA
  31. INDONESIA
  32. IRELAND
  33. ITALY
  34. JAPAN
  35. JORDAN
  36. KAZAKHSTAN
  37. KENYA
  38. KYRGYZSTAN
  39. LATVIA
  40. LEBANON
  41. LITHUANIA
  42. MACAU
  43. MALAYSIA
  44. MALTA
  45. MEXICO
  46. MOZAMBIQUE
  47. NEPAL
  48. NETHERLANDS
  49. NEW ZEALAND
  50. NIGERIA
  51. NORWAY
  52. OMAN
  53. PAKISTAN
  54. PANAMA
  55. PARAGUAY
  56. PERU
  57. PHILIPPINES
  58. POLAND
  59. PORTUGAL
  60. QATAR
  61. ROMANIA
  62. RUSSIA
  63. SAUDI ARABIA
  64. SERBIA
  65. SINGAPORE
  66. SLOVAKIA
  67. SOUTH AFRICA
  68. SPAIN
  69. SRI LANKA
  70. SWEDEN
  71. SWITZERLAND
  72. TAIWAN
  73. THAILAND
  74. TURKEY
  75. UKRAINE
  76. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  77. UNITED KINGDOM
  78. UNITED STATES
  79. URUGUAY
  80. UZBEKISTAN
  81. VIETNAM

FRI(END)S showcases Taehyung's versatility as an artist, with the R&B genre track entirely in English. This single marks a significant milestone for the Love Me Again singer, following the success of his debut album, Layover, released in September 2023.

He has previously showcased his musical prowess through collaborations, including featuring on UMI's wherever u r. Additionally, he appeared in IU's pre-release music video, Love wins all, directed by Uhm Tae-hwa.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and other major music service platforms, solidifying his status as a solo artist to watch in the global music scene.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?