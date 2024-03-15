BTS’ Kim Taehyung, known as V, recently released his highly anticipated solo single FRI(END)S on various major music platforms, accompanied by a captivating music video on YouTube.

The track has swiftly made history by securing the most spots on iTunes Worldwide #1's in 2024, totaling an impressive 81 #1's (and counting), thus surpassing Ariana Grande's yes, and? (extended mix).

Released on March 15, the music video delighted K-pop enthusiasts with its visual spectacle, starring Taehyung and British actress Ruby Sear. Renowned British photographer and director Samuel Bradley helmed the direction of the music video, adding to its allure.

Fans poured their love into the song, propelling it to surpass one million views on YouTube at a remarkable speed, making it the fastest music video in 2024 to achieve this milestone.

Ariana Grande, with her comeback single Yes, and? released on January 12, initially dominated the charts, reaching #1 on iTunes in over 76 countries. However, the idol's FRI(END)S have now overtaken this feat, claiming the top spot in 81 countries and still climbing.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S secures the most #1 iTunes Worldwide spot in 81 countries

BIGHIT MUSIC released the music video for FRI(END)S at 1 p.m. Korean Standard Time on March 15. Despite being in the military, Taehyung remains committed to providing fans with engaging content and projects.

Taehyung's latest release garnered widespread attention for its intriguing storyline, further driving the audience to streaming apps and securing its position as the song with the most #1 spots on iTunes Worldwide in 2024, surpassing Ariana Grande's previous record.

The song's success extends globally, to a vast list of countries. Here is a complete list of the countries at the time of writing:

ARGENTINA ARMENIA AUSTRALIA AZERBAIJAN BAHRAIN BELARUS BELGIUM BOLIVIA BRAZIL BRUNEI BULGARIA CANADA CAYMAN ISLAND CHILE COLOMBIA COSTA RICA CYPRUS DENMARK ECUADOR EGYPT ESTONIA FINLAND FRANCE GHANA GREECE GUATEMALA HONDURAS HONG KONG HUNGARY INDIA INDONESIA IRELAND ITALY JAPAN JORDAN KAZAKHSTAN KENYA KYRGYZSTAN LATVIA LEBANON LITHUANIA MACAU MALAYSIA MALTA MEXICO MOZAMBIQUE NEPAL NETHERLANDS NEW ZEALAND NIGERIA NORWAY OMAN PAKISTAN PANAMA PARAGUAY PERU PHILIPPINES POLAND PORTUGAL QATAR ROMANIA RUSSIA SAUDI ARABIA SERBIA SINGAPORE SLOVAKIA SOUTH AFRICA SPAIN SRI LANKA SWEDEN SWITZERLAND TAIWAN THAILAND TURKEY UKRAINE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES URUGUAY UZBEKISTAN VIETNAM

FRI(END)S showcases Taehyung's versatility as an artist, with the R&B genre track entirely in English. This single marks a significant milestone for the Love Me Again singer, following the success of his debut album, Layover, released in September 2023.

He has previously showcased his musical prowess through collaborations, including featuring on UMI's wherever u r. Additionally, he appeared in IU's pre-release music video, Love wins all, directed by Uhm Tae-hwa.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and other major music service platforms, solidifying his status as a solo artist to watch in the global music scene.