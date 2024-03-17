BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again proven his prowess as a solo artist with his latest single FRI(END)S, which debuted at #1 on the YouTube Global Daily Top Music Videos Chart.

Released on March 15, this highly anticipated track has captivated audiences worldwide, cementing V's position as one of the top K-pop soloists.

Now, Taehyung joins his fellow bandmates Jimin and Jungkook, as well as the female soloist IU as the sole K-Soloists to debut at #1 on the YouTube Global Daily Top Music Video Chart.

The pop-soul R&B track highlights a heartfelt confession, displaying Taehyung's velvety vocals, seamlessly transitioning between low and high notes.

With its clever lyrics, FRI(END)S communicates the aspiration to transcend the boundaries of friendship, as suggested by the wordplay in the title, with 'END' enclosed within 'FRIENDS.'

BTS Taehyung's FRI(END)S secures top spot on the Global Top Music Videos chart

FRI(END)S made its debut on YouTube by securing the top spot on the Global Top Music Videos chart, which ranks the most popular music videos on the platform daily.

As described by the director, the video portrays V as a conflicted protagonist navigating love from dual perspectives—one as a solitary individual and the other engaged in a romantic partnership. In one scenario, he navigates through a day surrounded by couples, evoking feelings of bitterness and solitude, while in the alternate scenario, he finds himself in a relationship, exuding the warmth of springtime with a smile adorning his face.

Accompanied by a visually stunning music video starring Taehyung himself and British actress Ruby Sear, FRI(END)S tells the story of a single man navigating a world filled with couples deeply in love. Directed by renowned British photographer and director Samuel Bradley, the music video adds to the song's allure with its captivating visuals and intriguing storyline.

FRI(END)S has received overwhelming love and support from fans, surpassing one million views on YouTube within an hour of its release and becoming the fastest music video in 2024 to achieve this milestone.

The song's success highlights V's versatility as an artist, showcasing his talent in the R&B genre and featuring lyrics entirely in English.

This achievement adds to Taehyung's impressive music career, following the success of his debut album Layover, released in September 2023. In addition to his solo endeavors, V has demonstrated his musical prowess through collaborations with artists such as UMI, featuring on the track wherever u r. He also appeared in IU's pre-release music video Love Wins All, directed by Uhm Tae-hwa.

FRI(END)S is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and other major music platforms, further solidifying Taehyung's status as a solo artist to watch in the global music scene. With his remarkable talent and dedicated fanbase, the idol continues to make waves in the music industry, inspiring audiences worldwide with his creativity and passion.