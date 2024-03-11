On March 10, 2024, a social media user with the handle @Ah_hehe_ shared an interesting update about BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The post revealed a story from a military acquaintance serving in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command, the same as the BTS member's unit.

According to the chat screenshot shared by @Ah_hehe_, the acquaintance shared some fascinating insights into the Winter Bear singer's military life. The soldier mentioned that V is easily recognizable in the unit due to his shaved head and remarkable good looks.

As translated by Google, the soldier said in chat:

"Oh my ... my acquaintance is in the same unit as V. It's too... (cute)... that he only ate "Jjayo Jjayo". And if someone sees a handsome person passing by, it is said that is V. My acquaintance said Taehyung has a good look that stands out even when his hair is shaved."

The soldier continued:

"Right. He's becoming a legend. V is a military police officer, so he rarely eats here. He only ate 'jjayo jjayo' here last week."

As the news went viral, one particular user commented,

Fans react to BTS Taehyung's latest military update shared by an X user

Adding a delightful touch to the update, the soldier shared that Taehyung rarely eats in the regular soldiers' building. Instead, he opts for a South Korean yogurt snack called 'Jjayo Jjayo.' This snack, produced by SeoulMilk, is a hand-squeezed yogurt, and it seems to have become a favorite for V during his military service.

The soldier recounted that the BTS member was seen enjoying 'Jjayo Jjayo' in the unit, showcasing a bit of the idol's daily life and food choices in the military.

Fans flocked to social media platforms as they eagerly shared and reacted to this unique insight into Taehyung's military routine.

Kim Taehyung's military journey is being closely followed by fans, and every update, whether it's about his training, daily life, or food preferences, becomes a special moment for the ARMY.

The Singularity singer, known for his exceptional vocal prowess, captivating dance skills, and striking visuals, has been a source of admiration for fans worldwide. Even in the military, where conformity is the norm, V stands out with his unique charm and personality.

Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon. After completing his five-week basic training, V chose the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command Unit, showcasing his commitment to serving his country in an elite capacity.

In addition to his military service, V has been actively involved in various projects, showcasing his versatility as an artist. Fans can't help but look forward to his return to the stage with BTS once he completes his military duty in 2025.