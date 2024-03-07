Fans around the world are celebrating as BTS's Jimin achieves yet another remarkable feat with his solo debut album, FACE. The album has officially surpassed an incredible 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, underscoring Jimin's influence as a true trailblazer in the music industry.

Notably, FACE is now recognized as the first and only Korean album by a K-pop soloist to achieve such an impressive feat in the history of the music streaming platform. Despite almost a year passing since its release, the album remains a powerhouse, consistently gaining popularity and breaking records.

The news of the Lie singer's remarkable accomplishment quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking hashtags like 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN' and 'RECORD MAKER' to trend on X, showcasing the overwhelming support from fans.

According to data from the ChartMasters website, FACE stands out as the sole album by a K-pop soloist to reach the milestone of 1.8 billion streams on Spotify.

The album's current total streams are reported to be 1,800,986,470, with a daily stream count of 4,002,372 at the time of writing—a testament to its enduring popularity among listeners worldwide.

Fans congratulate BTS Jimin for surpassing 1.8 billion streams on Spotify with FACE

The BTS member ventured into the realm of solo artistry with the release of his solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. The album featured a collection of five tracks, including Like Crazy in both Korean and English versions, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Set Me Free Pt. 2, and a hidden track, Letter.

The themes explored in the album include loneliness, navigating through states of melancholy, and the journey toward discovering freedom. Since its release, the album has garnered immense popularity among fans, evident from the impressive number of streams it has accumulated.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the idol for his latest achievement.

Since its debut, the title track, Like Crazy, has consistently shattered records, leaving an indelible mark on various Billboard charts. On the global stage, FACE claimed the top spot in album sales, reaching an impressive milestone of 1.106 million copies sold within its 14th week on the United World Chart.

Adding to the album's success, FACE reportedly sold 279,000 copies in its second week, maintaining its top-ranking position for two consecutive weeks. Recognizing its excellence, Rolling Stones named the singer's debut solo album as one of the best of 2023.

Even as Jimin fulfills his mandatory military service, which began on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook, he continues to break new records. All BTS members are reported to return as a group by June 2025.

Notably, on March 1, 2024, reports surfaced that Jimin was eligible for promotion to the position of corporal two months earlier than initially scheduled.