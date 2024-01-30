On January 17, 2024, Big Hit Entertainment announced Jimin's FACE Listening Party on Stationhead, marking the comeback week for his solo debut album. Jimin released his highly anticipated studio album FACE in March 2023, featuring six songs with Like Crazy as the title track.

Surprisingly, fans alleged that HYBE deliberately excluded the sales count of Jimin's lead track, preventing it from charting in the Top 90 on the Hot 100 chart for the week of January 12 to January 18, 2024, released on January 30, 2024.

Expressing their disappointment on social media, fans accused the agency of allegedly sabotaging its artist. One X user demanded transparency in response to the ongoing controversy.

Fans are trending corrupt HYBE as they think the agency has deliberately excluded Jimin's digital sales count

Users have reported that during the FACE comeback week, all versions of Like Crazy held top positions on Amazon and iTunes for several days. According to chart data reports, sales for Like Crazy increased by 4,654% in US digital sales last week. The track also achieved the highest number of streams among K-pop solo singer songs in the US during the comeback week, with over 4.7 million streams and adding points without sales.

Additionally, fans asserted that the 4,654 US digital sales were not added to last week's data, impacting Jimin's position on several Billboard charts, including the Hot 100. They accused HYBE of alleged corruption, stating that the omission of these sales prevented Jimin from reaching the Top 90 on the Hot 100 charts during the comeback week, allegedly harming his ranking position.

They also noted that the sales were only accounted for in the following week, preventing Like Crazy from recharting.

As HYBE did not add and submit the 4,654 US digital sales during the comeback week, Like Crazy lost its position on the Hot 100 charts. Fans argue that if the agency had added it last week, the song would have been in the top 90 of the Hot 100 charts. Fans are calling out the alleged damage done to the singer's success and accusing HYBE of depriving him of an opportunity to re-enter the charts.

Fans are demanding answers from HYBE Labels regarding the late publication of the US digital sales report and questioning why this issue specifically affected the leading track.

Meanwhile, Like Crazy charted on the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Songs charts, excluding the US charts, for 43 consecutive weeks after its release. However, it was omitted from the charts despite increased streaming during the comeback week. Following protests from fans, the issue was fixed within eight hours, and the song re-entered the charts. However, the Hot 100 charts and others affected by the sales are yet to be fixed.

Jimin is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and has been deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he will serve as a soldier for the remaining period of his military duration. He is expected to be discharged by June 2025.