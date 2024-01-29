On January 29, 2024, the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB shared Jimin's fictional SuperStar Day and Ordinary Guy Day routines, causing fans to go into a meltdown. The BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB shared the other six members' fictional routines, too, but fans resonated with Jimin's Ordinary Guy Schedule where he would spend his time doing nothing.

The fanclub's membership is available on the South Korean media platform Weverse, where domestic and international fans can purchase it. Its contents are exclusively accessible to those who have bought the membership.

"No sleep at night but sleep the whole day": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Jimin's Ordinary Guy Day and Superstar Day fictional schedule

The fictional Ordinary Guy Day schedule by BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB includes holidays and off days, while Superstar Day involves shooting, practicing, and fulfilling his duties as an idol.

On his Superstar Day, the Like Crazy singer starts at 9 am, attending various engagements, including shoots and other activities from 1 pm to 7 pm. By 8 pm, he leaves his busy schedule, eats at 9 pm, takes needed rest, and showers at 10 pm. He prepares for bed and leisure time between 1 and 2 am, finally sleeping at 3 am, concluding a long day as a Superstar.

On his fictional Ordinary Guy Day, Jimin spends time recharging, sleeping from 7 am to 5 pm, staying in bed until 6 pm, and contemplating dinner. From 7 pm, he has his first meal, and from 8 pm to 10 pm, he does nothing, embracing a "no thoughts, head empty" process.

Dinner is from 11 pm to 12 am, followed by activities like singing, playing guitar, games from 12 am to 4 am. He sleeps at 7 am after being on his phone from 4 am to 7 am.

Fans related to Ordinary Guy Day, seeing similarities with his free time in BTS In The Soop. Some expressed that they would spend their days sleeping if they had the holiday and appreciated his "no thoughts, head empty" time.

Here's how fans reacted to BTS' Jimin's SuperStar Day vs. Ordinary Guy Day fan-fictional schedule:

The Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer recently graduated from his five weeks of basic military training and deployed to the fifth infantry division. He will serve the remaining service to his country and is expected to be discharged in 2025.

