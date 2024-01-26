On January 26, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Japan shared behind-the-scenes footage of BTS' Jimin during a photo shoot for the Harper’s Bazaar Japan March special edition on their official YouTube channel.

Recently, several pictorials of Set Me Free Pt2. have been released by the aforementioned outlet, as the idol is set to grace the cover for Harper's Bazaar Japan's March edition.

Soon after, a clip from the behind-the-scenes video went viral on social media, where Jimin was spotted wearing a classy baby blue skirt. This sent fans into a frenzy, as they couldn't stop complimenting the idol. One enthusiastic user stated:

Expand Tweet

"OH MY GOD": Fans swoon over BTS' Jimin's new look in the behind-the-scenes video

As Harper's Bazaar Japan shared the behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot for their upcoming March Special edition, they captioned their YouTube video as:

"BTS JIMIN, a bright, sensitive, and loving person, wrapped in Tiffany’s sparkle.”

The behind-the-scenes video kicked off by showcasing the close-up shot of Jimin, transitioning to the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer flaunting his impeccable visuals while donning head-to-toe Dior luxury brand and sporting accessories from Tiffany & Co.

In one of the shots, he was wearing a white cap and a complete blue ensemble. He styled his look by wearing a baby blue skirt and complementing his appearance with black boots and a necklace from Tiffany & Co. The particular look of the idol gracefully donning a skirt went viral on social media.

Fans soon started sharing on social media about how the idol slayed his skirt look and went crazy over it. They stated that they liked the idol embracing the aforementioned style and could not get enough of it. They used the terms "gorgeous" and "pretty" to describe his latest look and kept sharing about it on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in recent news, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer graduated from his five weeks of basic training and has been honored with the title of the best trainee in his unit for his exceptional performance comprehensively.

The idol was also honored with the Honor of Exemplary with the Commendation from the Chief of Division. He also released a digital single titled Closer Than This as a gift for the fans while he serves his country.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer has been assigned to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he continues his remaining military service and is expected to return in 2025 after serving his country for eighteen months.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here