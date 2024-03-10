On March 10, 2024, Netflix Korea treated fans to a delightful surprise on their official X account, @NetflixKR. Actors Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong, currently promoting their upcoming series Chicken Nugget, playfully recreated IU and Taehyung's iconic photobooth snaps from the Love Wins All music video.

The Netflix series is set to air on March 15, 2024. The hit track Love Wins All is part of IU's sixth EP, The Winning that released on February 20, 2024. However, the song itself had already set the internet ablaze when it dropped on January 24.

The music video, portraying the story of Jihye, played by IU, and Taejun, played by Taehyung from BTS, captivated audiences with its emotional narrative. In one memorable scene, the couple, aware of their limited time together, enters a photo booth, capturing pretend-married moments in adorable poses.

These cute and iconic poses quickly went viral, with friends and couples worldwide recreating them. Even Korea's popular self-photo booth company, Photoism, used the scene as a reference for couple's poses.

Netflix Korea's promotional video playfully captioned,

"IU & V, don’t be nervous." (as translated by Google)

This struck a chord with fans who appreciated the humour in both actors' recreation.

"Taejun and Jihye you'll always be famous": Fans gushes over BTS V and IU's photobooth scene recreation by Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong

Infused with lullaby tones and drama, the song takes on the ambience of a stage musical. As the narrative unfolds, the couple, aware of their limited time together, seizes a camera to record their last moments.

A wedding-themed sequence adds to the passionate storytelling, featuring Taehyung and IU pretending to take pictures in an old, malfunctioning photo booth. Directed by Uhm Tae-hwa of Concrete Utopia, the music video received widespread acclaim globally.

Fans took to social media to appreciate the recreation.

IU and BTS's Kim Taehyung's collaboration on this project marked the first of its kind. Love Wins All achieved an impressive All-Kill certification, dominating various music charts in South Korea.

About the upcoming series Chicken Nugget

The anticipation for Chicken Nugget is already high, thanks to its star-studded cast featuring Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Ho-yeon, Ahn Jae-hong, and Ryu Seung-ryong. The unique plot, following the adventures of a girl who turns into a chicken nugget, has further intrigued fans, creating a buzz ahead of its release.

The series recounts the bizarre experience of a young schoolgirl who is also the daughter of a prominent company president. Seeking relief from persistent body fatigue, she enters a machine intended to assist her. However, instead of alleviating her fatigue, the machine transforms her into a chicken nugget. As her father discovers her unusual predicament, he, along with a company intern, collaborates to explore avenues to return her to her human form.

The show is scheduled for release on Netflix on Friday, March 15, 2024.