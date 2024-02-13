All you need to know about Chicken Nugget, Kim Yoo-jung's latest drama

The upcoming K-drama series, Chicken Nugget, has already intrigued fans with its several eye-catching factors. The star-studded cast, featuring renowned talents such as Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Ho-yeon, Ahn Jae-hong, and Ryu Seung-ryong, has generated considerable buzz, and fans can hardly wait to see what this collaboration of actors brings to the screen.

However, the show's plot has proven to be all the more intriguing. Chicken Nugget follows the life of a young girl who accidentally turns into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine. In an effort to restore her to her human form, her father and an intern try to uncover all the possibilities surrounding her transformation.

This unique storyline has piqued the curiosity among netizens, who are eagerly awaiting the show's official release and eager to explore the intriguing story.

Though the show's release date hasn't been announced yet, it can be expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2024.

Everything we know about the upcoming K-drama, Chicken Nugget, starring Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Ho-yeon, and more

It is no surprise that the K-drama industry always surprises the masses with its intriguing and never-before-done plotlines. Sitting on the long list of unique and interesting K-drama releases is Chicken Nugget, gathering some of the most established and currently trending actors in the Korean industry. The show is expected to star Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon, My Demon's Kim Yoo-jung, Moving's Ryu Seung-ryong, and Reply 1988's Ahn Jae-hong.

However, the impressive cast isn't the only treat awaiting fans, as the series is written and directed by Lee Byung-hun. He is known for his several intriguing shows and movies, such as Park Seo-joon and IU's Dream, Extreme Job, What A Man Wants, and many more.

Chicken Nugget narrates the strange experience of a young schoolgirl, who also happens to be the daughter of a prominent company president. In an effort to help herself with the body fatigue she's been facing, she decides to enter a machine that helps her. However, instead of getting rid of her fatigue, the machine turns her into a chicken nugget.

When her father learns about his daughter's unusual predicament, he and an intern at his company join forces to find ways to bring her back to her human form. The unique plotline has naturally captivated many, drawing interest from even those who aren't actively involved in the K-drama industry.

The production company behind the show, Netflix, revealed that the filming and editing of the show has concluded, and the show is ready to hit the screens. However, the exact dates of the show's release haven't been revealed yet. Regardless, eager fans have been informed that the series is expected to hold twelve episodes in total, with each episode lasting roughly sixty minutes.

With several attractive factors pulling fans to engage with the show, fans can hardly wait for its release.

