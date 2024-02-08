Kim Yoo-jung’s upcoming Netflix drama Chicken Nugget dropped the first teaser, heightening fan anticipation. On February 7, Netflix released a six-second teaser of the K-drama, which depicts a hysterical scene where a father goes berserk watching his daughter turn into a chicken nugget.

The video begins with a girl entering a mysterious machine and pressing a red button, which turns her into a fried chicken nugget. Upon making this discovery, her father could not help but scream in distress.

The teaser has led to a massive wave of hilarious reactions from fans and global netizens, and many are left wondering about the plot of the drama. Fans found the teaser quite absurd, as this was a fresh concept no one saw coming. One netizen also highlighted how the popular meme, “Would you still love me if I were a worm?”, appeared to have come to life.

Fans are making My Demon reference following Kim Yoo-jung's upcoming drama Chicken Nugget's teaser

On February 6, Netflix Korea dropped the new drama line-up for this year, which includes Chicken Nugget. This had led to considerable excitement among fans of the 20th Century Girl actress, who were left in splits following the release of the trailer.

Kim Yoo-jung has recently appeared in the rom-com K-drama My Demon along with Song Kang, and fans who are missing the couple have made multiple memes surrounding the teaser of Chicken Nugget. Kim Yoo-jung played the role of a cold-hearted CEO, Do Do-hee, in the series, while on the other hand, Song Kang portrayed the character of the titular demon, Jeong Gu-won.

Fans could not get enough of the couple and decided to pour their love into the show through their humor. Following the teaser release of Kim Yoo-jung's upcoming drama, they turned an emotional scene from My Demon into a meme, referring to Do Do-hee as the chicken nugget and Jeong Gu-won as the spices.

The actress' fans on X have also predicted the story line, noting how if the father ate the chicken nugget, the series would end in just one episode.

More about the series, Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is based on the story of a young lady, Choi Min-ah, played by Kim Yoo-jung, who surprisingly becomes a fried chicken after entering a machine that she had mistaken for one that treats people's fatigue. On the other hand, Ryu Seung-ryong will play the role of Choi Sun-man, her father who does his utmost to bring his daughter back to human form.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-hong will depict Go Baek-jung, the unpredictable intern of Choi Sun-man. Interestingly, Go Baek-jung has a one-sided crush on Choi Min-ah. This K-drama is scheduled to air in the first quarter of the Netflix Korean series line-up, and the release date is yet to be announced.

